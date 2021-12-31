Milwaukee-area COVID test scramble 'frustrating' as omicron spreads

DENVER (CBS4) – With the holidays quickly approaching and the COVID-19 Omicron variant in all but five states, the demand for testing is increasing across Colorado. For hours Monday, the line to get a PCR test slowly snaked its way through the parking lot at George Washington High School, one of 25 metro area testing sites run by COVIDCheck Colorado. (credit: CBS) “It was really slow,” said Levi Gillis. “When I got tested over the summer, it took like ten or five minutes, but it took an hour plus this time.” Following a possible exposure, Gillis and his mother joined the line of more than 50 cars. The high schooler said he had...

