Elected City Officials Sworn In at Courthouse

Standing next to his parents, his wife and his two children, Mayor Steven M. Fulop was sworn in today to a third term of office. Reading from a teleprompter, the mayor then made remarks in a subdued tone of voice, paying homage to family members. Of his late grandparents Fulop said, “They lost 28 of 35 of our family members in the gas chambers. They picked up the pieces of their lives and believed in what this country and the state represents. I would not be here today without their resilience and their faith in this country. That’s what has guided me and my commitment to serving the military. And that’s what guided me and my commitment to public service. I view it as a partial payment for citizenship.”

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO