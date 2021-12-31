ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Elected City Officials Sworn In at Courthouse

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElected city officials were sworn-in at noon Thursday. Three county judges and a municipal court judge alternated having the Chillicothe auditor, treasurer, and six council members place...

wkkj.iheart.com

Related
jcitytimes.com

Mayor and City Council Sworn in to New Term

Standing next to his parents, his wife and his two children, Mayor Steven M. Fulop was sworn in today to a third term of office. Reading from a teleprompter, the mayor then made remarks in a subdued tone of voice, paying homage to family members. Of his late grandparents Fulop said, “They lost 28 of 35 of our family members in the gas chambers. They picked up the pieces of their lives and believed in what this country and the state represents. I would not be here today without their resilience and their faith in this country. That’s what has guided me and my commitment to serving the military. And that’s what guided me and my commitment to public service. I view it as a partial payment for citizenship.”
KHQ Right Now

Jonathan Bingle sworn in as Spokane city council member

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jonathan Bingle was sworn in as a member of the Spokane City Council on Thursday. Bingle, a small business owner and former pastor, won 57% of the vote in the November election, defeating Naghmana Sherazi for the District 1 seat. He replaces Kate Burke, a progressive who...
SPOKANE, WA
KTAL

Jackson sworn in as interim Shreveport District E city council member

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council has a new interim District E representative. Former Southern University Shreveport Assistant Financial Aid Director Dr. Alan Jackson was sworn in early Tuesday afternoon within hours of his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Jackson is currently a real estate broker...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News-Democrat

Cahokia Heights elected official resigns, moves to different position for the city

Cahokia Heights has one less city council member. The resignation of Sheree Jethroe-Franklin was approved during a recent meeting. Jethroe-Franklin joined the billing section of the city’s water and sewer department. Her position on the council remains vacant for now. Jethroe-Franklin submitted her resignation at the end of November....
CAHOKIA, IL
explorejeffersonpa.com

President Judge John H. Foradora, County Officials Sworn In

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A swearing-in ceremony was held on Thursday for Jefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora and other Jefferson County elected officials. The Honorable Sara J Seidle-Patton from Clarion County presided over the first portion of the ceremony, administering the oath of office to Judge Foradora for his third term on the bench.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
saportareport.com

Ongoing demand for election documents keep county election officials trapped in 2020

While all political eyes and efforts are focused on the upcoming 2022 midterms, Douglas County elections supervisor Milton Kidd and his staff are trapped in 2020. Every week for the last year, the Douglas elections office has been fielding at least three or four requests, mostly from out-of-town individuals or groups, looking “for every piece of documentation pertaining to the 2020 presidential election,” Kidd told Atlanta Civic Circle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
KLEM

Elected Officials Take Oath Of Office

(Le Mars) — Today (Tuesday) marks the end of an era as Mayor Dick Kirchoff and City Council member Rex Knapp will be attending their last city council meeting in the official capacity of mayor and council member. Kirchoff has been the mayor of Le Mars for the past...
LE MARS, IA
Sandusky Register

Sandusky city commissioners sworn into office

SANDUSKY — Three officeholders, two existing and one newcomer, took the oath to serve on Sandusky’s city commission. During Monday’s public meeting, incumbents Dennis Murray Jr. and Dick Brady along with first-time politician Steve Poggiali went through a swearing-in process, a necessary precursor before beginning their four-year terms, each starting in January. Brady didn’t attend the event in person due to an unexpected personal issue.
SANDUSKY, OH
lacamasmagazine.com

Marilyn Boerke Sworn In Monday Night as Camas City Council Member

Camas, WA — Marilyn Boerke was sworn in at last night’s City Council meeting as Camas’ newest City Council Member. Boerke took her oath of office during the meeting and was officially sworn in by Camas City Attorney Shawn MacPherson. Boerke will represent Camas Ward 1, position 2, with her term expiring in December of 2025. She will take the council seat of Melissa Smith, who did not seek re-election.
CAMAS, WA
mercercountyoutlook.net

Board Of Election Officials Will Not Proceed With Celina City Council Members Recall Process

(12-21-21) The Mercer County Board of Elections voted against the recall process for four Celina City Council Members during a meeting held this morning,. The four council memebers who voted down a proposed abortion ban and sanctuary city ordinance last month in Celina were the subjects in the recall, include two Republicans Mike Sovinski and Myron Buxton and two Democrats Eric Lochtefeld and June Scott.
ELECTIONS
actionnews5.com

Pay raises approved for elected officials in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After weeks of back and forth discussions, the Shelby County Commission approved a 20-percent pay raise for the next people who will fill those commission seats and for the next Shelby County mayor and sheriff. The commission approved the pay hikes, but not without great debate.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
KRGV

New leadership sworn in to the city of Edinburg

The city of Edinburg certified the winners of last week's runoff races Monday, leading to new faces on the City Council and a new leader in the mayoral seat. Former Edinburg City Manager RamiroGarza Junior was one of three individuals sworn in Monday after beating incumbent Mayor Richard Molina by a total of 467 votes.
EDINBURG, TX
elizabethton.com

Election season is officially underway

Candidates in the 2022 Carter County election race began picking up qualification paperwork on Monday. As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, 26 candidates had picked up packets, said Tracy Tanner-Harris, administrator of elections. “It has been a busier day than in the past,” Tanner-Harris said. “I think most people are wanting...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
SignalsAZ

City of Kingman City Council Election Packets are Available

The City of Kingman would like to announce that the Kingman City Council Candidate Packets are available for the 2022 election. The City Clerk’s office requests that those interested in running for Kingman City Council make an appointment, so the clerks can review election information with those interested in running. Some basic prerequisites for running for Kingman City Council are:
KINGMAN, AZ

