Luca, Stolen French Bulldog, Returned To Owner Who Was Brutally Beaten During Dognapping

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a brutal attack that was caught on camera earlier this week, Robert Marinelli was nearly beaten to death just before his beloved French Bulldog, Luca, was stolen.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. on the corner of North Wetherly Drive and Shoreham Drive just north of Sunset Boulevard. Security footage showed Marinelli bouncing on the street after being dragged by the black getaway car.

“Just the whole thing seems so bizarre, it’s like surreal,” said Marinelli. “But he was definitely there waiting for me.”

Marinelli, who said he suffered abrasions down his arms and legs and had to get a C.A.T. scan after hitting his head during the attack, confirmed Thursday that the Los Angeles Police Department returned Luca.

It is unclear who returned the dog to police and whether or not there was an arrest in the case. It is also unknown what condition Luca was in when he was given to police and if someone tried to claim the $10,000 reward for the dog’s return.

Marinelli would only tell CBSLA that LAPD’s investigation is ongoing.