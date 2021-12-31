ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evacuation centers open for people forced to flee Marshall Fire

By The Denver7 Team
 3 days ago
Several areas of Boulder and Broomfield counties remain under mandatory evacuation and pre-evacuation notices Thursday evening as the Marshall Fire rages through the area – having destroyed hundreds of structures already as of 8 p.m.

Tens of thousands of people in Superior, Louisville, Broomfield, parts of Arvada and Westminster were under either the mandatory or pre-evacuation orders after the fire — which started late Thursday morning and is believed to have been caused by downed power lines caused by hurricane-force winds — tore through the Sagamore subdivision in Superior and Olde Town Superior.

MORE: Live updates on the Marshall Fire and the latest on evacuations and road closures.

The fire continued to burn through subdivisions as of Thursday evening, fueled by westerly winds that remained strong despite calming slightly from earlier in the day.

MORE: Hundreds of homes feared burned in Boulder County as Marshall Fire continues to rage, Boulder Sheriff says

You can see the latest Boulder and Broomfield county evacuations in the interactive map below or by clicking here .

The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management has opened overnight evacuation centers at:

  • The North Boulder Recreation Center – 3170 Broadway, Boulder
  • The Lafayette YMCA – 2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette
  • Rocky Mountain Christian Church – 9447 Niwot Road, Longmont

The Boulder OEM said those centers would provide overnight shelter, with cots and food services.

The Boulder County Fairgrounds were at capacity for large animals as of earlier Thursday evening. People who need to find a place for animals evacuated due to the fires should go to the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Golden (15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Road, Golden).

There were also reunification points open Thursday afternoon at the 1STBANK Center (11450 Broomfield Lane, Broomfield) and the Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont).

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts in Colorado. You can call the Boulder County Emergency Call Center at 303-413-7730 or at the Boulder Office of Emergency Management website. The Community Foundation Boulder County has set up a Boulder County Wildfire Fund for people wanting to donate in relation to the Marshall Fire and Middle Fork Fire.

The YMCA of Northern Colorado said earlier Thursday it was in need of donated supplies but said as of 8 p.m. its needs had been fulfilled.

You can stay updated with the latest developments from across the area with our live blog . You can also get the latest news streaming 24/7 on the Denver7+ app.

Comments / 0

 

