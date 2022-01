It starts with countless hours of scouting, days sitting in the stand or miles of boot leather burned. It is late nights and cold early mornings with family and friends. It is moments when, if everything goes to plan, a shot rings out and the deer dies quickly. And it then is moments throughout the next year of healthy delicious meals. It’s a great tradition that the deer hunter engages in. One that our parents, grandparents, and great grandparents participated in. One that supports our economy, funds our fish and game departments, brings friends and families together and fills our freezers.

