Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Vero Beach

A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Vero Beach on Thursday evening, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash shut down US 1 near 11th Street but it later was reopened.

Officials said the man was crossing the road and was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on US 1.

The patient was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

No charges or citations have yet been issued due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.