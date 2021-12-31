ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Marshall Fire already most destructive in state’s history

By Alex Rose
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhseq_0dZcofJe00

In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Wildfire#Marshall Fire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Coffee Memorial Blood Center offering expanded COVID-19 antibody testing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced new testing capabilities to measure donors’ immune response. From Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, the blood center will offer a new antibody testing method, according to a release. Coffee Memorial said the new testing will give donors a broader understanding of their immune response, regardless of […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 249 recoveries in final report card of 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 138 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 249 recoveries in the final report card of 2021. Potter County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 106 recoveries. Randall County reported 77 new cases of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT officials urge driver safety with possibility of inclement winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District (TxDOT) is preparing for potential inclement winter weather that could occur in the first part of 2022. According to a news release from TxDOT, crews with the department have pretreated major arterials, bridges, overpasses and other areas prone to freezing, with snowfall […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Winter weather advisories active across High Plains: How to prepare for the cold New Year’s weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Winter weather advisories have taken effect across the High Plains as the end of 2021 comes into view. With precipitation such as freezing rain and snow expected throughout the weekend, preparations for celebrating New Year’s Eve might be best paired with preparation for the incoming weather. The CDC hosts a resource […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy