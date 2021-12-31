ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakton, VA

Robinson, Marshall, Oakton girl’s basketball notch wins at Cougar Classic holiday tournament

By Jake Rohm
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIw1Z_0dZcnSks00

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — Thursday was day 3 of the Oakton Cougar Classic girl’s basketball tournament, with all three of our local teams notching victories.

Holy Child (58) vs. Robinson (63)

George Marshall (38) vs. John Paul the Great (32)

Mount Vernon (31) vs. Oakton (46)

