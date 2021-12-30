Blue and Gold Tournament 2021: Bolivar grabs Gold Division title in win over Ozark

Bolivar head coach Robby Hoegh frequently asks his team what story it wants to tell.

The story isn't about championships and cutting down nets. The story is about what those who watch the Liberators think about them once they've finished a game.

Are they good teammates? Are they unselfish? Do they play hard?

After the Liberators' run through the Gold Division, the story will reflect the answer to all those questions is a "yes."

And the story will also call the Liberators champions.

Bolivar won the Gold Division championship in a 67-50 win over Ozark on Thursday night. It's the program's first title since winning the Gold Division in 2015.

BLUE AND GOLD TOURNAMENT 2021

"It feels incredible," junior superstar Kyle Pock said. "It was a good tournament as a team. We got so much better these last four days. It was a good tournament."

Pock, who scored a game-high 23 points, is the focal point of the Liberators program as he is the one receiving major college basketball interest. But he'll never make it about himself as he complimented the seniors who stood out on the court and even those who energized the team on the bench.

Hoegh stood to the side and overheard his star player spread out the glory. He said that's exactly the type of player he wants in his program when he feels like he has a whole roster of them.

"I think that's what makes basketball one of the greatest sports because of the synergy," Hoegh said. "The sum of your individual parts surpass the level they're at. I think you get that by really, really carrying about one another. Listening to Kyle talk about (the seniors) means a lot to me because we really make few cuts and we bring as many kids as possible into the program because these moments are for everybody. We want them to feel a part of that because that's what high school sports are all about."

Pock wasn't the only standout to contribute to the dominant win on the scoreboard as the senior shined throughout the night.

Josh Bowes, Cooper Cribbs and Lukas Gabani — all seniors — each had big moments while each scoring 10 points or more. Each had either big dunks, 3-point shots and stellar defensive play at the other end.

Unselfish play saw the Liberators set up teammates for easy looks and the effort defensively shut down one of the best teams in the area. It was like that for the entire 32 minutes.

"We have three 6-foot-7 kids, I haven't seen it in my 20 years with kids that big, who can move that well on the perimeter," Hoegh said. "To just be willing to do that is pretty impressive and that's a humble commitment. I think it's a servant mentality."

Pock smiled as he thought of the crowd that was in attendance. He called it "the entire town of Bolivar."

Hoegh saw the young kids in the stands and some of the players in the Liberators' development system. Hoegh said those kids saw the Liberators become champions and that they will want to do the same thing someday while wishing to be like Pock, Bowes and others.

"It's critical because they start dreaming about what they want to do," Hoegh said. "You want dreamers and you want vision and vision makes you do stuff that's not ordinary. There are so many things in these kids' lives now that I didn't have to deal with. The truth is that if they can be involved in sports, it's a million times better than the alternative than what they have.

"I've seen the trash that's out there with social media, phones, gaming and just stuff in idle time. I'm thankful for my kids getting involved. I could talk to you about what you're doing today and it's because it had something more to do with being involved with things rather than just spending your time. You're investing in time and that's sports."

Bolivar's story is nowhere near finished. With the character on the team, it's almost a given they will continue to be the unselfish players who care about one another throughout the remainder of the year.

Now it's on to the next one and striving to get better. Both as basketball players and as people.

And a few more victories along the way will only make the story that much better.

"Better people make better teams," Hoegh said. "That includes me and that's always going to produce better teams. So part of the story is 'how are we working in all facets of our life to ensure that we are constantly growing?' Whether it's basketball, life, being a great brother, friend, etc."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Blue and Gold Tournament 2021: Bolivar grabs Gold Division title in win over Ozark