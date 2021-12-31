ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa Looks Sexier Than Ever In Green Bustier Top For Concert After Anwar Hadid Split — Watch

By Cassie Gill
 3 days ago
Fresh off her reported split from Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa sizzled in a sexy top and glitter green pants for a UNICEF concert in St. Barts.

Dua Lipa, 26, looked sexier than ever in a bustier top for her latest show — just days after her reported split from boyfriend of two years, Anwar Hadid, 22. The “Cold Heart” singer sported a revealing green bustier top paired with a pair of glitter pants for the performance, which was part of the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala at the Eden Rock in St. Barts on Dec. 29. The star opened the set with a remake of “Let’s Get Physical” with backup dancers, before getting into some of her own hits like “New Rules” and, of course, her chart topping Elton John collaboration.

The 26-year-old shared a slew of short videos from the show to her Instagram account on Dec. 30, including on of her singing lyrics to tune “Levitating,” along with additional photos of her Y2K inspired ensemble. “honoured to have taken part in the #luisaviaromaforunicef gala in St Barth last night,” she wrote. “thank you for having me!” she also added. The gala marked the first time the LuisiaViaRoma — an Italian luxury retailer — held their event outside of Capri.

Ahead of her headlining performance, Dua got plenty of rest and relaxation in on the ritzy island! The star once again sizzled in a neon green bikini as she soaked up the sun just hours before her performance. Dua tied the straps of her top down under her arms to avoid annoying tan lines — perhaps in preparation for her outfit later that evening — as she gave the camera a duck face.

She appears to be doing just fine amid her break-up, which was initially reported by People on Dec. 23, came after two years of dating. “Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart,” a source said to the publication. “They’re figuring things out right now.”

Anwar has remained in Los Angeles since the news, and stepped out in the rain for a trip to organic food grocer Erewhon on the same day. The model had a neutral expression on his face as he walked outside of the store with a beet juice and brown paper bag filled with food.

Ken Williams
1d ago

very average looking. Definitely not gorgeous. Nowadays, you dont have to be a real natural woman to get the press excited.

Joseph Dove
2d ago

found out my dog likes chicken more than beef! who knew?

Guest
1d ago

one day Dua, you're lifestyle will be nothing! when Jesus comes with power and great glory, you will kneel and tremble in fear. this life is quickly fading away, this life here is temporary. Eternity is what matters

Rina Lipa: 5 Things To Know About Dua Lipa’s Sister, 20, Who’s A Rising Model

Dua Lipa’s younger sister, Rina Lipa, is becoming a major force as a rising model and actress. Here’s what you need to know about Rina. Dua Lipa, 26, may not be the only superstar in her family for long. The Grammy-winning singer has a sister, Rina Lipa, 20, who is slowly but surely forming her own path to major fame and success. Rina is a model that has been working with some of the biggest fashion brands. She also has a blossoming acting career. Through this all, Rina’s social media following is growing at a very fast rate — although it’ll take some time before she catches up to her big sister. Below, everything you need to know about Rina Lipa.
Gigi & Bella Hadid’s Reaction To Anwar & Dua Lipa Split: They’re ‘Definitely Sad’

Anwar Hadid’s two sisters still want to keep their friendship with the ‘Future Nostalgia’ popstar going, even as the couple split. After plenty of times breaking up and getting back together, Dua Lipa, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 22, broke up seemingly for the last time on Tuesday December 21. Even though the relationship may have ended, Anwar’s sisters Gigi, 26, and Bella, 25, are hoping the pair can work out their issues, a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Despite the split, the Hadid sisters were close with the singer before she dated their brother, and they hope to keep their relationship.
Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Celebrate Christmas: See Pics

Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!. Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!
Cosmopolitan

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly split

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have reportedly split, calling time on their relationship after two years. Apparently, the couple have not been able to keep the spark alive, despite engaging in ‘crisis talks’ and even taking a break. An insider has since confirmed the split to celebrity gossip...
Allure

Dua Lipa's Latest Manicure Is Literally Oozing Gold

It's rare that we get a manicure update from Dua Lipa. The last time we checked, the "Levitating" singer gave us a new nail check via Instagram all the way back on November 4. Lucky for us, though, the singer hasn't left us all hanging for too long. Lipa arrived with a new (and rather shiny) manicure update on December 14.
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Chopped Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Dua Lipa loves to keep things fresh and interesting with everything from her music to her wardrobe choices – and the same goes for her hair and makeup too! And speaking of hair, the 26-year-old singer is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and she unveiled her striking new look on Instagram! Where else?! The “Break My Heart” singer now joins the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Jessica Alba, in the short hair club – and we think she looks incredible! Dua’s new ‘do is more tousled and effortless compared to the blunt, sharp bobs sported by Sel and Kourt, so it’s nice to see that the style allows for some variation.
Anwar Hadid
Dua Lipa
Elton John
WHAS 11

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid on 'a Break' After 2 Years of Dating

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are reportedly taking some time apart. The 26-year-old singer and the 22-year-old model have split after two years together, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Lipa and Hadid's reps for comment. The U.S. Sun reported that they split earlier this month after...
wiltonbulletin.com

Watch: Dua Lipa Celebrates the New Year With Performance at Charity Gala in St. Barth

Dua Lipa helped to ring in the New Year early this week with a special performance at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala in St. Barth. Wednesday’s intimate affair, held beachside at the iconic Eden Rock Resort, brought together a room of celebrities, philanthropists and activists, with proceeds from ticket sales and a live auction going to support UNICEF’s work in providing resources to children across the globe.
Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
E! News

Miley Cyrus Debuts Edgy New Hair Transformation During Must-See Interview With Pete Davidson

Watch: Miley Cyrus' Rock Star Throwback: Live From E! Rewind. We can't stop and we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus' new 'do. The singer showed off her blonde hair with dark streaks during the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show. Cyrus is getting ready for her own party in the U.S.A. and stopped by to promote her upcoming New Year's Eve special for NBC with her co-host Pete Davidson.
