ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Courtney’s 31 points, game-winner power Shen past Albany Academy

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27tbCF_0dZcmLmo00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s been a slow start for the 3-3 Shenendehowa boys basketball team, but take one look at their schedule and you’ll see some of the area’s best teams. Head coach Paul Yattaw wants his squad to be battle tested. They faced another tough test against Albany Academy Thursday on day two of the Shen Holiday Classic.

Averill Park uses 14-1 run to top Colonie

The Cadets led 22-20 at the half, but the Plainsmen put together a strong third quarter to take a 36-28 lead into the fourth. Albany Academy stormed back toward the end of the fourth. After a three from Robert Chandler and a long two from Arthur Foster, the Cadets took a 43-42 lead with 20 seconds remaining.

Mason Courtney responded with what would stand as the game-winner with under 10 seconds to go, lifting the Plainsmen to a 44-43 win. Courtney poured in 31 points.

CBA holds Middletown to 15 points in defensive clinic

Courtney came up limping after the final play, telling News10 he twisted his ankle, but he’d do it all again for the win. “I would sacrifice, no ankle,” said Courtney. “I would sacrifice my entire foot if it meant to get the W. I mean, all I want to do is win. Doesn’t matter what it takes. I just want to get the win and help Shen be the best that they can be.”

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Siena men’s basketball matchup at Iona rescheduled for Jan. 25

LOUDONVILLE, NY – The Siena Men’s Basketball matchup at defending MAAC Champion Iona has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Hynes Athletics Center in New Rochelle, New York. The game was previously scheduled for New Year’s Eve, but was unable to be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Thunder’s matchup with Trois-Rivières postponed

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The ECHL announced on Sunday that this afternoon’s Adirondack vs. Trois-Rivières has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols. A make-up date has not yet been determined. Tickets can be exchanged for the make-up game or for any remaining Adirondack Thunder regular-season home game. Call 518-480-3355 or email info@echlthunder.com for any further questions. […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Grasso’s OT winner propels Thunder past Growlers

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Thunder entered play Friday night winners of six of their last seven games, and had an opportunity to close the gap in the north with a win over the division-leading Growlers. Newfoundland entered Friday night a perfect 8-0 record on the road. The Thunder led 1-0 after the first […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Averill Park, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Middletown, NY
State
Alabama State
Albany, NY
Sports
City
Alabama, NY
Albany, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Siena women’s basketball reschedules three games

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena women’s basketball has announced new dates for three MAAC matchups which were affected by COVID. The Saints’ home game vs. Niagara and road contests at both Iona and Manhattan have all been rescheduled following official MAAC approval of revisions made to the conference’s men’s and women’s basketball rescheduling policy. The new Siena […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

MAAC approves revision of basketball rescheduling policy

EDISON, N.J. (NEWS10) — The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) has approved revisions to its rescheduling policy for men’s and women basketball for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, it was announced today by MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor. Effective Dec. 31, 2021 – per MAAC Bylaw 25 all COVID related scheduling issues in the sport of […]
TENNIS
NEWS10 ABC

CBA holds Middletown to 15 points in defensive clinic

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shen Holiday Classic continued on Thursday, with Christian Brothers Academy looking to bounce back from a loss to St. Peter’s. The Brothers took on Middletown on day two. It was a defensive clinic for the Brothers, shutting out the Middie Bears 14-0 in the first quarter. CBA held Middletown to […]
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Reeves
NEWS10 ABC

New England Nation: Keys to the game, Jaguars at Patriots

(WPRI) — The New England Patriots are coming off back-to-back losses and how host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh break down the keys to win the game with host Morey Hershgordon. To watch more segments from the show, click here.
NFL
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany’s first two conference games postponed

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The America East Conference announced that two upcoming women’s basketball conference games have been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the UAlbany program.  The UAlbany at Hartford game scheduled for today, Thursday, Dec. 30, and the Vermont at UAlbany game scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 have been postponed. Per America East policy, […]
BOSTON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena men’s basketball game Friday won’t be played as scheduled

LOUDONVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — Friday’s Siena men’s basketball game at Iona will not be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Siena program. The top priority of Siena College throughout this pandemic remains the health and safety of the entire campus community. Siena Athletics continues to adhere to College, local, […]
LOUDONVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Falcons#Broncos#Sports News#Albany Academy#Halfmoon#Shenendehowa#The Shen Holiday Classic#Cadets#Cba#Giants#Lakers#Trail Blazers Michigan#Cfp#Twitter#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Union men’s hockey series with UMass postponed

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Due to health and safety protocols, this weekend’s men’s ice hockey series between Union College and the University of Massachusetts set for December 31 and January 1 at Messa Rink has been postponed. “In these challenging times, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff members and entire community is our […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

RPI men’s hockey holds off Vermont, 3-2

Senior Ottoville Leppanen recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over the University of Vermont, on Thursday afternoon at Gutterson Fieldhouse. With the win, the Engineers improve to 9-11-2 overall, while the Catamounts drop to 3-12-2.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Brown, Ortiz register year-end NYRA titles

OZONE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chad Brown won his seventh consecutive New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) year-end training title with 140 wins while Jose Ortiz compiled his third riding crown with 185 victories as racing in 2021 was capped with the conclusion of the card on December 31. Klaravich Stables retained the title as […]
SPORTS
NEWS10 ABC

Powerball jackpot grows to $522 million

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – There were no winners in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $522 million. The next drawing will be on Monday. According to the New York Lottery, three third prize tickets worth $50,000 for January 1, 2022, Powerball® drawing was purchased in New York. The winning tickets each have four […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy