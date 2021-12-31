UConn spring classes to go remote "at least two weeks"

STORRS, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The University of Connecticut is shifting to all-online classes to begin the upcoming spring '21-'22 semester.

Classes will begin on January 18th on an all-remote basis.

The late Thursday night memo from UConn to its campus communities lets students know residential Storrs and Stamford move-in weekend is now planned for the weekend of January 29, not January 15.

Students who have an on-campus housing or meal plan will receive a credit equal to two weeks worth of the overall cost of the plan.

UConn is also looking at requiring booster shots for eligible students. No other details are available.

