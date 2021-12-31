ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

UConn spring classes to go remote "at least two weeks"

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMent_0dZclzcJ00

STORRS, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The University of Connecticut is shifting to all-online classes to begin the upcoming spring '21-'22 semester.

Classes will begin on January 18th on an all-remote basis.

The late Thursday night memo from UConn to its campus communities lets students know residential Storrs and Stamford move-in weekend is now planned for the weekend of January 29, not January 15.

Students who have an on-campus housing or meal plan will receive a credit equal to two weeks worth of the overall cost of the plan.

UConn is also looking at requiring booster shots for eligible students. No other details are available.

You can read more about the revised plan at this link .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
City
Storrs, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Stamford, CT
Education
State
Connecticut State
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy