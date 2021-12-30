ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: Union County runner-up in Mater Dei's Holiday Classic

By Kevin Patton, Henderson Gleaner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Union County finished second in the field of 17 teams in the 2021 Mater Dei Holiday Classic Wednesday and Thursday.

The Braves totaled 212 1/2 points, finishing 38 1/2 points behind tournament champion Mater Dei.

Stephen Little was one of four weight class winners for Union County and was named the tournament's most outstanding wrestler. Other first-place finishers for the Braves were Jayden Raney, Jordyn Raney and Trayce Eckman.

Gavin Ricketts and Jeremy Ray finished third. Paxton Ervin was fourth, while Glenn Mayes, Corithian Seales-Portee and Davis Pike finished fifth.

Union County will compete in the Johnny Drennan Father Ryan Invitational in Nashville Jan. 7-8.

