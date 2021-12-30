Boys Basketball | West Branch controls Ravenna from the start

BELOIT — Dru DeShields got the West Branch boys off to a quick start and the host Warriors went on to defeat visiting Ravenna, 64-45, and remain unbeaten on Thursday night.

West Branch (6-0) scored the game's first 12 points — eight of them coming from junior Dru DeShields as part of his game-high 26. Jaxon Hendershott added 10 points for the Warriors, while Nick Wilson and Thomas Egli finished with nine and eight, respectively.

"It was important to come out strong," said DeShields. "We had two weeks off and then we followed that up with a quick turnaround since we played Tuesday. We wanted to make sure that we didn't come out flat. We wanted to land the first blow and set the tone for the game."

West Branch coach Michael Brown said it was DeShields' best game in his varsity career.

"He did a really good job of playing under control," said Brown. "He scored, but in the second half their defense was collapsing on him and he found the open guys. I was impressed with his game; he showed a lot of maturity."

Mason Ross led the Ravens (3-4) with 15 points and Emmanuel Miller added 11 points.

"You can't open the game with 14 points in a half. That is not how we play, that is not what we do," said Ravenna coach Marlon Jones. "West Branch is a very fundamentally sound basketball team. They boxed out, they rebounded, they pushed the ball. They put us in situations that we were not comfortable in."

West Branch led 17-7 after one quarter and 31-14 at halftime, holding Ravenna over eight minutes without a basket.

"A team that we like to look at and pattern ourselves after is Villanova," said senior Nick Wilson, who led the Warriors' defensively Thursday night by taking two charges. "Coach Brown will break down what they are doing like getting a body on a box out. We try to imitate that in practice and the more it comes naturally."

"Nick Wilson sometimes is overlooked, but he does everything," added Brown. "He is solid defensively, he will check guys whether they are a shooter or a driver and that shows up every night. Nick is our glue guy.

"He is a very unselfish player. He was one of the better players on the football team, but he is willing to come in here and play a role on this team. Not a lot of guys his age would be willing to do that, but that just shows the kind of guy that he is."

The Ravens cut their deficit to 10 points, 37-27, following back-to-back 3-pointers by Bryce Moneypenny and Marcus Gibson. But West Branch countered with a 3 by Hendershott and finished the third quarter with a 49-30 lead.

Egli helped put the game with a personal 6-0 run as West Branch built its lead to 58-30.

"The six points that Thomas scored to start the fourth quarter were a result of working hard," said Brown. "He works hard every play as do our other two posts, Mitchell Coffee and Beau Alazaus. We are very young in the post and we combine their stats to form a post by committee. We are seeing a lot of good things from our bigs. All three are improving and gaining confidence with every game."