Wausau West finishes fifth, D.C. Everest 11th at Bi-State Wrestling Classic

By Paul Lecker
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

LA CROSSE – Wausau West had five place finishers and took fifth in the Division 1 standings at the Bi-State Wrestling Classic, which was held Wednesday and Thursday at the La Crosse Center.

Gabriel Ramos suffered his first loss of the season in the 145-pound finals for West, finishing second. He is now 17-1 this season.

Other place finishers for the Warriors were: Joseph Berens (third at 195 pounds), Reed Napiowcki (seventh at 170), Colton Geurink (eighth at 220), and Gabriel Galang (ninth at 138).

D.C. Everest finished 11th in the team standings and had two top-eight finishes. Mitchell Danielski took third at 220 pounds and Blake Heal was eighth at 138.

Marshfield won the Division 1 team title as Hoyt Blaskowski won the title at 138 pounds and Ryan Dolezal was the champion at 160.

Bi-State Wrestling Classic

Dec. 29-30, at La Crosse Center

Division 1 team scores:

1. Marshfield 292.5; 2. Holmen 251; 3. Stoughton 224.5; 4. Hastings (Minn.) 205.5; 5. Wausau West 204.5; 6. Bay Port 158.5; 7. Hudson 151; 8. Pulaski 149; 9. Port Washington 120; 10. Eastview (Minn.) 117; 11. D.C. Everest 95.5; 12. Verona 95; 13. New Richmond 75; 14. Tomah 72; 15. Waunakee 70; 16. La Crosse Logan/Central 65; 17. Baraboo 56; 18. Middleton 50.5; 19. Winona/Cotter (Minn.) 37; 20. Orono (Minn.) 34; 21. Sparta 28; 22. Mount Horeb/Barneveld 25.

Division 2 team scores: 1. Luxemburg-Casco 227; 2. Lodi 216; 3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Minn.) 165; 4. Caledonia/Houston (Minn.) 165; 5. Prairie du Chien 161.5; 6. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 148; 7. Evansville 145.5; 8. Oconto Falls 142; 9. West Salem/Bangor 106; 10. Dodgeville 84; 11. Cannon Falls/Randolph 82; 12. Belmont/Platteville 78.5; 13. Monroe 78; 14. Portage 75; 15. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (Minn.) 65.5; 16. Cuba City/Southwestern 63; 17. Adams-Friendship 58; 18. River Valley 54; 19. Mauston/Necedah 49.5; 20. Spencer/Columbus 48.5; 21. Medford and Nekoosa/Assumption 48; 23. South St. Paul (Minn.) 45; 24. Richland Center 32; 25. Sheboygan Falls 16; 26. La Crescent-Hokah 7.5.

Division 3 team scores: 1. La Crosse Aquinas 247.5; 2. Iowa-Grant/Highland 186; 3. Stratford 175; 4. Goodhue (Minn.) 173; 5. Chatfield (Minn.) 168.5; 6. Ithaca/Weston 155.5; 7. Mineral Point 124; 8. Lancaster 84.5; 9. Auburndale 83; 10. Riverdale and Westby 63; 12. Cashton 60; 13. De Soto 57; 14. Viroqua 42; 15. New Lisbon 38; 16. Royall 20; 17. Stanley-Boyd 19; 18. Boscobel 16; 19. North Crawford/Seneca 13; 20. Athens 10; 21. Hillsboro and Kickapoo/La Farge/Youth Initiative 6.

Championship matches and local finishes

106 pounds

Championship: Jake Fitzpatrick (LCA) def. Liam Neitzel (HUD), 13-9.

113 pounds

Championship: Reid Spurley (DOD) def. Ryan Bortz (GOOD), 1-0.

120 pounds

Championship: Treyton Ackman (SC) def. Jack Krier (ZM), 6-1.

126 pounds

Championship: Nicolar Rivera (STO) pinned Brandon Ross (CH), 1:13.

132 pounds

Championship: Rhett Koenig (PDC) def. Andrew Weiss (HOL), 9-4.

138 pounds

Championship: Hoyt Blaskowski (MAR) pinned Tanner Andersen (GETMM), 4:54.

Seventh place: Evan Wolfe (WSB) won major dec. over Blake Heal (DC), 9-0.

Ninth place: Gabriel Galang (WW) pinned Caden Lindner (IGH), 1:41.

145 pounds

Championship: Jacob Ward (BP) def. Gabriel Ramos (WW), 11-5.

152 pounds

Championship: Zane Licht (LODI) def. Parker Kratochvill (HOL), 6-5.

160 pounds

Championship: Ryan Dolezal (MAR) def. Elijah Lucio (STR), injury default.

170 pounds

Championship: Owen Heiser (EV) won by technical fall over David Malin (LCA), 16-1.

Seventh place: Reed Napiwocki (WW) won major dec. over Brogan Brewer (PDC), 11-2.

182 pounds

Championship: Clayton Whiting (OF) won by technical fall over Trent Gibbons (PUL), 26-9.

195 pounds

Championship: Cal Dorota (IGH) pinned Raife Smart (STR), 3:46.

Third place: Joseph Berens (WW) def. Kaden Hooker (WAUN), injury default.

220 pounds

Championship: Jacob Peacy (PW) pinned Austin Leflay (HAST), 2:45.

Third place: Mitchell Danielski (DC) def. Wyatt Ripp (LODI), 7-5.

Seventh place: Bradyn Lockington (GETMM) def. Colton Geurink (WW), medical forfeit.

285 pounds

Championship: Griffin Empey (STO) def. Dylan Nottestad (WEST), 11-7.

