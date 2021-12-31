ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Stuck in Italy: How COVID tests stole a Webster family's Christmas

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (WHEC) — A Webster family is anxiously waiting for a homecoming for a woman stuck for weeks in COVID quarantine in Italy. They've already missed Christmas together, New Year's isn't happening, and the wait could go on for months. Chelsea Pullano had been on a tour of...

www.whec.com

Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

COVID stole the heart of my family. It also divided it

LOS ANGELES — The nurse helped tie our isolation gowns before we stepped into room 416. My sister Crystal Vargas and I were in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Huntington Hospital. Staff watched a handful of patients on computer monitors, including our grandmother María Díaz. Inside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Axios

How to get a COVID-19 test in Minnesota ahead of Christmas

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant is increasing demand for COVID-19 tests in much of the country. Why it matters: Getting tested before gathering indoors and unmasked with family and friends this week can lower the chance someone will unknowingly spread the virus. State of play: Minnesotans have plenty of options...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Christmas trip to Italy canceled by airline for Hilliard family

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The Parsa family from Hilliard had their trip list, and checked it twice -- but their big family Christmas vacation to Italy was canceled. The family said it wasn't because of the issues with flight cancellations across the country, but because American Airlines told them no, claiming their required negative COVID test results would expire in flight.
HILLIARD, OH
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ecowatch.com

How Capitalism Stole Christmas (And Killed the Planet Along the Way)

The holiday season is upon us and with it, a deluge of new tech, trinkets, and advertisements convincing us to indulge. But of course this torrent of consumption is nothing new, especially in the free-market capitalist consumerist nation of the United States. Every year, the holiday shopping season, spanning across November and December, sees massive monthly profits for corporations, employees crushed by inhuman workloads, and environmental destruction. And every year, the connections from consumerism to capitalism to the climate crisis are once again laid bare. Today we dive into the holidays and the manufactured desire for more to understand how capitalism is driving the climate crisis. But it’s not enough to just critique, we will also try to understand what will dismantle our current system and develop an ecologically sound and ethical world in its stead.
RETAIL
CBS News

COVID delays holiday travel for thousands: "Omicron is the Grinch that stole Christmas"

It was a difficult Christmas weekend for thousands of Americans because of the latest COVID surge. Twice as many people traveled for Christmas this year compared to last year, reports correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti, with many people arriving at homes impacted by COVID. And some people couldn't even get home at all; many travelers found themselves on epic and exhausting journeys after infections among pilots, crew and airline staff caused last-minute flight changes.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

