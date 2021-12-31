SUNrise: cj speaks… 2022

Many people are celebrating this holiday coming up as the birth of Christ. While there is no Biblical evidence of the calendar date when he was born, it does get people thinking and behaving in a positive manner, spreading good cheer. That is certainly what people need today even those walking their journey with grief. With this in mind, it is a positive step to take a look at the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Why? A person with hope and love makes them a better person. A better person is a better father, mother, sister or brother. A better person makes a better family. A better family makes a better world. Christ gives hope and love. Knowing the facts of the resurrection gives hope to a whole lot of people who have been deceived or were just never taught this vital information. May it bring hope, joy and love in your life. We all need that. I know some reading this have no desire to celebrate, and that is ok, but regardless you have reason to be thankful and blessed. Here is the biggest.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO