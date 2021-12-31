Japanese Decisions in WW II Often Reckless

The war was on, and Enterprise had drawn her first blood in response to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. By the time the USS Enterprise CV-6 (The Big E) returned to Pearl Harbor on the evening of Dec. 8, 1941, the entire American Strategic situation in the Pacific was in shambles. The Pacific Fleet Battle Line was all but eliminated, while Oahu, the hub of the US military in the Pacific saw the majority of it’s air power eliminated. Farther to the West across the International Dateline, Wake Island lost 8 out of 12 of the Wildcats Enterprise had just delivered to Japanese Land Based Naval Bombers from the Japanese occupied Marshall Islands. US Forces in the Philippines had already lost half their bomber strength, and a third of their fighters. For all intents and purposes, the American war effort was like a boxer entering a ring, entering and expecting a fight, but getting a knockout punch right before the bell rang.

