East Texas firework sales expected to take off this New Year’s Eve

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – This year, firework sales are skyrocketing. The owner of Pappy’s Fireworks says he has been busier than before COVID-19.

Pappy’s Fireworks has been in business in Tyler since 1983.

“We love being a part of people’s family celebrations,” said owner, Chris Harris.

This year, even though there is a shortage in fireworks, sales are rising.

“There is a shortage, but we order real heavy and way ahead of time so we don’t run out,” said Harris.

The owner says this year’s purchases are already surpassing pre-pandemic numbers.

“I feel like people being cooped up, they want to get out and there’s nothing more enticing to people than celebrating with fireworks,” said Harris.

Many of the fireworks at Pappy’s are a major hit this season. If you want to get some of these, the owner says please come early because they do expect to sell out pretty quick.

Although there’s plenty to choose from, you can expect to pay more this year due to shipping delays worldwide.

“There’s about a 25% price increase. Across the board with everything with fuel and food it’s the same thing with us. It’s directly tied into the shipping costs,” said Harris.

Expect long lines on New Year’s Eve because after midnight, you won’t be able to buy fireworks again for months.

“January the first to July, we can’t sell fireworks so, you get them now or you don’t get them at all,” said Maria Alvarez, Stateline Fireworks Store Manager.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.