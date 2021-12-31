Where should we eat? 21 new restaurants and food shops that opened in 2021

From upscale American cuisine, to pizza, tacos, sushi, acai bowls, chicken with a secret sauce, bakery shops, and more, plucky restauranteurs opened an amazing eclectic mix of eateries in our area in 2021. The restaurant scene in MetroWest and Greater Milford is constantly changing - and that's a good thing for all of us and our taste buds. We all admire how the owners' have persevered with their plans despite the difficulties and their inventiveness with new menus and restaurant concepts that add spice to our lives.

Here are some of the restaurants and food establishments that we wrote about in 2021:

The Buckley Kitchen opened in July and has a modern take on American cuisine. The vibe inside has a clean, industrial aesthetic. And the owners, brothers-in-law Zacharias Siarkos and Georgios Vasilakeris, have more experience than most when it comes to opening and managing restaurants in MetroWest and Worcester County. Learn more about the new Buckley Kitchen & Bar at: https://tinyurl.com/2955c55w

Modern American cuisine: The Buckley Kitchen opens in Framingham

Hopedale Pizza Market opened Dec. 13. In a region of thick-crusted Greek pizzas, the patience of five friends who have long been hungry for a slice of traditional Italian-style pizza had worn thin. To satisfy their cravings, they opened their own restaurant. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/2p6nd2v7

Italian-style: New pizzeria opens in Hopedale with martini bar to come

Along with custom cakes and other sweet treats, Birchwood has classic lunch sandwiches, and they also plan to offer cheese and meat boards and a grab-and-go fridge with items like packaged soups and salads. Opening a business was a dream of the owners, Federico Salvador and Veronika Matunina, a Plainville couple who had been thinking about it since they met in New York City over a decade ago, shortly after Salvador arrived from Italy. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/2p94szrf

Sweet (and savory) dream come true: New Franklin café to open at the former Cake Bar spot

Loaded with toppings, like mashed potatoes or Catupiry, a cream cheese that's famous in Brazil, these are not your ordinary wieners. They’re served grilled or boiled. The boiled variety is prepared in a house-made sauce that includes a tomato base. What sets Hot Doogy's dogs apart are the toppings — roughly 20 choices in all — including “Fernanda’s Green Mayo,” a seasoned mayonnaise. Read all about it at https://tinyurl.com/2wus69nz

Saxonville Burrito Company, a takeout eatery, offers a variety of burritos, soups and flatbreads. "... diving into a burrito business is madness, especially during these times," the owner wrote on the eatery's Facebook page. "Was told a burrito place won’t work by the naysayers. I said, ‘That’s what the community wants.’ " The same owner also runs Neko’s of New York, which made a move to the Old Path Village shopping center in May. Read more at https://tinyurl.com/2p8du2yp

The farm-to-table restaurant that opened in March is the newest addition to the Meadow Walk redevelopment, serving up creative comfort food. The menu emphasizes food bought from New England farmers, bakers and vendors. A signature dish is chicken and waffles, and there are lots of options for vegetarians and vegans. The tasty tidbits are at https://tinyurl.com/3f8w6e77

The highly anticipated bakery's opening was postponed because of COVID-19. But holy cannoli, we can now get our fill of Italian treats and other sweetness. The West Boylston and Shrewsbury locations are Italian bakeries, but the Westborough location is European, staffed by bakers from Europe who can do things like French and Scandinavian pastries. The Marlborough store was expected to be a mix of all. Cream puffs and more at https://tinyurl.com/2m58et53

Everybody loves secrets, so when this "ghost kitchen" opened inside another restaurant that can't be named, we were intrigued. You can't visit but you can order for delivery their delicious chicken dishes online. What's mochiko? Find out at https://tinyurl.com/2p8wekh4 .

Sure, there are tacos and quesadillas available, but Sobre's menu focuses more on seafood and dishes such as ceviche. The name — which translates to "upon the table" — is a nod to the time spent around the table after a Mexican meal in casual conversation. In a rebranding spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, it replaces Mackey's 275-seat 29 Rustic Mediterranean. https://tinyurl.com/2s4epcvp

Jose Varela says he couldn't find the kind of Mexican food he loved in Massachusetts, so he decided to open his own restaurant, Tacos & More. The menu includes burritos, fajitas, taquitos, enchiladas, specialty skillets, omelets, salads, appetizers, hamburgers, pasta, subs, desserts and shakes. Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/cdzs9reu

After months of setting up pop-up locations throughout MetroWest, The Donut Stand now has a brick-and-mortar location. And they're not your average doughnuts, either. Their take on a Boston cream, for example, involves a vanilla curd custard whipped with tahini. The jelly doughnut is filled with locally sourced jam made with four different berries and fresh lemon, and they also offer a cookie-themed doughnut with a miniature cookie placed on top. Find out more about their flavors at https://tinyurl.com/578zkts5

“We saw that the Natick area was lacking real ice cream,” said Maggie Cote, who also helps run her father's coffee shop, which has been open for 14 years. Father and daughter, who both live in Hopkinton, wanted to experiment with creating gourmet hot dogs and serving Massachusetts-made ice cream, Maggie Cote said. Get the scoop at https://tinyurl.com/2p92y8sd

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant, which was nearing its third anniversary in Marlborough, opened a second location in downtown Hudson. Lalo's serves features authentic Mexican dishes such as carne asada tacos and chimichangas. https://tinyurl.com/yan22h2y

A deep purple, 1990s-themed food truck owned by two best friends has proved itself to be a hit with locals — and even a Grammy-nominated rapper. The menu features a selection of meat-packed sandwiches, from a Portobello gyro to the Three Little Pigs sandwich, loaded with fried pork loin, pulled pork and bacon. There's also vegetarian options, like a quinoa bowl with avocado or salads. The truck also serves fresh seafood, like fried haddock and scallop sandwiches, and three types of grilled cheeses. We have their wheel deal at https://tinyurl.com/3ktk6zjt

Samuel Almeida was craving the Brazilian-style sushi he ate back home long after moving to Massachusetts, and he had a hunger to serve that style of cuisine in Framingham. With Sam Sushi, Art & Music, he brings sushi rolls, bowls and sashimi fused with traditional Brazilian flavors like lime, lemon and coconut. Find out more at https://tinyurl.com/2zt7sxe9

The fast-casual restaurant follows a build-your-own bowl concept and its menu features five signature bowls with nine sauces to choose from. Poké (which means to cut or slice in Hawaiian) is created by mixing raw proteins like ahi tuna, salmon or shrimp with healthy ingredients like rice, mixed greens, seaweed, pineapple, shredded carrots and toppings like soy sauce, edamame, sesame oil and chili pepper. Poke around at https://tinyurl.com/34xhunfx to find out more about this trendy spot.

There are several spots to buy acai bowls in MetroWest, but Brazilian-born Gabriel Nunes Dias could never find one where the dish was prepared the way he used to eat it back home. The family-run business — called Acai.com — is in a building that previously housed a number of establishments, including Danny Sullivan’s Irish bar, Connery's Inn, The Sports Lounge and The Tavern. Find out more about this downtown spot at https://tinyurl.com/2p8s9w6c

There were so many "ghost kitchens" setting up shop, the restaurants scene was starting to seem a little ghoulish. Like an apparition, they're popping up throughout the nation and giving customers a chance to explore popular food brands, but without physical brick or mortar shops. That means food could be cheaper to produce and has weathered the coronavirus pandemic with its delivery-only model. Read how we explored a few of them at https://tinyurl.com/4jd3ye92 .

JPs was sold to new owners, brothers Joe and Ben Kaplan. It’s their fourth restaurant, but who’s counting. JP's is known for its soups, salads and favorites like classic Delmonico steak, sirloin steak, baked haddock, fried chicken and barbecued ribs. The delicious details are at https://tinyurl.com/kfj6dz9z

And these food businesses were new in 2021:

After nearly two decades running a popular ice cream shop and diner in town, Bill Morgan has opened a fresh seafood store right across the street from his other business. Morgan's new store sells a variety of popular seafood, including fresh lobster, crab, salmon, halibut, swordfish and sea scallops. Sides and toppings, such as limes, lemons, twice-baked potatoes, freshly baked bread, banana peppers and shellfish forks, are also available. Find out what's in store at https://tinyurl.com/4fvbfcsd

The new convenience store at a gas station features fresh and healthy, made-to-order breakfast, sandwiches, salads and bowls, along with meal kits to-go and a range of artisanal products made by small businesses across the state and across the country. Learn more at https://tinyurl.com/yckweuu8 .

A note to our readers: Are you a subscriber? You can play a vital role in supporting local journalism that you and your community can trust. With a subscription to the Daily News , you can help our journalists hold those in power accountable. And, a subscription to our newspaper is a great gift: stories about the people you know and the places you care most about — our community. Please consider subscribing if you don't already . Here's our latest deal.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Where should we eat? 21 new restaurants and food shops that opened in 2021