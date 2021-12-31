Driver, 75, injured in crash near Holland
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 75-year-old woman was brought to the hospital after a crash near Holland Thursday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Quincy Street near 152nd Avenue. A 75-year-old woman from Holland was driving westbound on Quincy Street when she hit slush in the road and lost control of the vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
The sheriff’s office said her vehicle left the road, hit a tree and rolled.
The woman was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The crash is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0