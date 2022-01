The International Monetary Fund stated in their blog that “financial stability risks could soon become systemic in some countries.” In this discussion of “crypto assets” and “associated products,” the IMF stated their opinions on the stability of the markets, the establishment of global oversight to take the reins where nation-states are failing to halt the progress of the rising asset class, licensing, and authorization to operate in the space, closing off the markets with liquidity requirements, and what they call “cryptoization” — because apparently no one knew how to properly explain hyperbitcoinization to them. However, there’s one point I want to hit before dissecting the information in this blog post.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO