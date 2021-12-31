ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asian markets mixed in scant New Year’s Eve trading

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoXkR_0dZciDrq00
People stake out their viewing spots early Friday at Mrs. Macquaries Point in Sydney, ahead of the annual New Year’s fireworks display on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Getty Images

BANGKOK — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs.

Tokyo, Seoul and some other regional markets were closed, while many of those that were open closed early on the last trading day of the year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index

HSI,

+1.24%

jumped 1.2% in New Year’s Eve trading and the Shanghai Composite index

SHCOMP,

+0.57%

gained 0.4%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200

XJO,

-0.92%

lost 0.8% as the number of new coronavirus cases surged.

Singapore’s benchmark index

STI,

-0.09%

advanced while Malaysia’s

FBMKLCI,

+1.55%

edged lower.

2021 was a mixed year for Asian markets. Some benchmarks, like the Hang Seng, which has suffered from troubles in China’s property sector and U.S.-Chinese friction, have languished. Others, like Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite index, have gyrated but held relatively steady.

India’s Sensex, meanwhile, breached new record highs despite severe bouts of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Investors will likely not make any large moves until next week with the start of the New Year, though in China end-of-year window dressing may have pushed prices higher.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index

SPX,

-0.30%

slipped 0.3% a day after notching a record high, closing at 4,778.73. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.25%

, which also set a new high Wednesday, fell 0.2% to 36,398.08. The Nasdaq

COMP,

-0.16%

also slipped 0.2%, to 15,741.56.

Major U.S. stock indexes are on pace to end December with solid gains, capping a banner year for the market. The S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, the best performance since 2019, another standout year.

A wave of consumer demand fueled by the reopening of economies pumped up corporate profits more than expected this year, which helped keep investors in a buying mood.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks also helped, by keeping interest rates low, which makes borrowing money more affordable for companies and consumers.

Plenty of economic challenges persist, including rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and outbreaks of more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Investor concerns about the omicron variant, which is spreading fast and quickly becoming the dominant coronavirus variant, have eased in recent weeks after researchers said it appears to cause less severe symptoms.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged lower to 1.51% from 1.54% the day before.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil

CLG22,

-0.60%

lost 64 cents to $76.37 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 43 cents to $76.99 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude oil

BRNG22,

+0.09%

, the basis for pricing international oils, lost 60 cents to $78.93 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar

USDJPY,

-0.02%

was virtually unchanged at 115.08 Japanese yen.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. on sidelines as China and other Asia-Pacific nations launch trade pact

China joins U.S. allies including Japan and Australia in a new Asia-Pacific trade agreement that launches Saturday—with the U.S. watching from the sidelines. The new Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, will eventually eliminate more than 90% of tariffs on commerce among its 15 member countries, in what economists say will be a boon to trade in the region. It will also give China a more prominent role in setting rules of trade in the Asia-Pacific region at the expense of the U.S., according to some analysts.
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC Connecticut

Asia Stocks Mixed as Trading in 2022 Kicks Off; Evergrande Shares Halted

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia were mixed on Monday as trading in 2022 kicked off, with some major markets in the region closed. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed earlier gains and fell into negative territory, declining 0.62% by the afternoon. Trading in the shares and structured products of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Trading#Asian Markets#Hsi#Shcomp#Sti#Fbmklci#1 55#The Hang Seng#Spx#The Nasdaq Comp#The Federal Reserve
The Guardian

China Evergrande shares suspended from trading in Hong Kong

Shares in China’s Evergrande Group have been suspended from trading, the embattled property developer announced on Monday. Evergrande did not give any reason for the suspension but it came amid Chinese media reports that the world’s most indebted developer was ordered by authorities in southern Hainan province to demolish 39 buildings in 10 days because the building permits were illegally obtained.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Auto stocks drive India shares to start 2022 on positive note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by strong performance in auto stocks following monthly sales data, even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases in the country during the holiday weekend. With several markets in Asia and Europe closed, trading volumes...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
India
investing.com

Nifty50 Could Open Lower on 1st Session of 2022: Factors Affecting D-St on Jan 3

Investing.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was found trading 0.17% lower at 8:10 am on Monday, giving away initial gains and indicating Dalal Street to open in red on the first trading session of 2022. At the same time, the Dow Jones Futures was up 0.3%.
STOCKS
Financial World

European shares end the year 22 per cent higher

On Friday, a basket of major European stock indices had wrapped up the session lower, though they had rounded off an eventful 2021 on an upbeat tone, gaining as much as 22 per cent in the year, as a sharp upward spiral in the bloc’s economic activity had helped a swathe of European stock indices eke out lofty gains.
STOCKS
investing.com

Can Chinese Stocks Rebound In 2022?

2021 was a monumental year for Chinese stocks trading in the U.S., in ways both good and bad. On the one hand, Chinese companies set a record for number of IPOs in the U.S. On the other hand, challenges in those IPO processes and regulatory conditions led to a large sell-off in China and Hong Kong indices and to some of these stocks setting multi-year lows. As we enter 2022, is there a reason to expect a change?
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE 100 makes biggest annual gains in five years, but lags behind other markets

London’s markets waved goodbye to 2021 with a whimper on Friday as it looked back on the best year in the past half-decade.Gambling companies, including Flutter Entertainment and Entain, joined some of the country’s biggest energy firms in the red.Markets closed at 12.30pm on Friday instead of the usual 5pm, and by that time the FTSE 100, the index which monitors some of London’s biggest companies, had dropped 0.3%, or 18.47 points, to 7,384.54.“It is a quiet session across markets today as the final session of the year draws to a close in London,” IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy