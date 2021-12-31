Asian markets mixed in scant New Year’s Eve trading

People stake out their viewing spots early Friday at Mrs. Macquaries Point in Sydney, ahead of the annual New Year’s fireworks display on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. Getty Images

BANGKOK — Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street, leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs.

Tokyo, Seoul and some other regional markets were closed, while many of those that were open closed early on the last trading day of the year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index

HSI,

+1.24%

jumped 1.2% in New Year’s Eve trading and the Shanghai Composite index

SHCOMP,

+0.57%

gained 0.4%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200

XJO,

-0.92%

lost 0.8% as the number of new coronavirus cases surged.

Singapore’s benchmark index

STI,

-0.09%

advanced while Malaysia’s

FBMKLCI,

+1.55%

edged lower.

2021 was a mixed year for Asian markets. Some benchmarks, like the Hang Seng, which has suffered from troubles in China’s property sector and U.S.-Chinese friction, have languished. Others, like Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 and the Shanghai Composite index, have gyrated but held relatively steady.

India’s Sensex, meanwhile, breached new record highs despite severe bouts of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Investors will likely not make any large moves until next week with the start of the New Year, though in China end-of-year window dressing may have pushed prices higher.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 index

SPX,

-0.30%

slipped 0.3% a day after notching a record high, closing at 4,778.73. The Dow

DJIA,

-0.25%

, which also set a new high Wednesday, fell 0.2% to 36,398.08. The Nasdaq

COMP,

-0.16%

also slipped 0.2%, to 15,741.56.

Major U.S. stock indexes are on pace to end December with solid gains, capping a banner year for the market. The S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, the best performance since 2019, another standout year.

A wave of consumer demand fueled by the reopening of economies pumped up corporate profits more than expected this year, which helped keep investors in a buying mood.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks also helped, by keeping interest rates low, which makes borrowing money more affordable for companies and consumers.

Plenty of economic challenges persist, including rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and outbreaks of more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus.

Investor concerns about the omicron variant, which is spreading fast and quickly becoming the dominant coronavirus variant, have eased in recent weeks after researchers said it appears to cause less severe symptoms.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged lower to 1.51% from 1.54% the day before.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil

CLG22,

-0.60%

lost 64 cents to $76.37 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 43 cents to $76.99 per barrel on Thursday.

Brent crude oil

BRNG22,

+0.09%

, the basis for pricing international oils, lost 60 cents to $78.93 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar

USDJPY,

-0.02%

was virtually unchanged at 115.08 Japanese yen.