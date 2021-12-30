ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Forever a Sooner': Safety Pat Fields heads to Stanford on a full academic scholarship

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Wrapping up a senior season in which he earned first-team academic All-American honors, safety Pat Fields announced via his Twitter account that he’ll head west to study management science and engineering at Stanford University. He received a full academic scholarship to attend the esteemed university in California.

Fields started Town Business, a financial literacy seminar with the mission of instructing student-athletes on money management, budgeting, credit and personal branding. In collaboration with the OU National Black Alumni Association, he created the Black Wall Street Foundation to provide scholarships for underrepresented and lower-income students from Tulsa.

For the 2021 season, Fields was elected one of the Oklahoma Sooners captains along with Jeremiah Hall, Caleb Kelly, Isaiah Thomas (who was added later) and Spencer Rattler.

For the Oklahoma Sooners this season, Fields set career highs in tackles, tackles for loss and interceptions. His leadership and consistency provided the stability the Oklahoma secondary needed as it dealt with injuries and inexperience at cornerback.

In the Oklahoma Sooners’ 47-32 win over the Oregon Ducks in the Alamo Bowl, Fields was named the defensive MVP after leading the Sooners with six solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

