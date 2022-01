PORTLAND, Ore. — A skateboarder was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Christmas, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). In a news release, PPB said that officers were called to an injury accident near the intersection of North Interstate Avenue and North Mississippi Avenue. A person riding a skateboard was struck in a hit-and-run accident. A witness to the crash began CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO