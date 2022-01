Did you receive a poinsettia for Christmas? If you did you received the most popular Christmas plant given. When we lived in Africa poinsettias grew outside in our yard as a shrub. It’s only here in the U.S. that we treat these plants as a single season plant. For those of you who want to keep your poinsettia to see if you can get it to flower again here is some information that might help you do that.

