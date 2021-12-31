ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Pfizer booster could be approved for teens soon

By Erin Edwards
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONNECTICUT, CT (WFSB) - As COVID cases continue to climb in the state, leaders are encouraging everyone to get the booster shot. Now, a new age range could soon be eligible to get a booster. Experts say we could see the booster approved for kids in that 12 to...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

