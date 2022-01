The LA Clippers were missing 11x players and their coach against the Brooklyn Nets, but somehow, it didn't matter. In what may be the biggest upset of the season, the shorthanded Clippers defeated a near fully-healthy Brooklyn Nets team in a game that the Nets were 13.5 point favorites. In addition, the Clippers were on the second night of a back-to-back, and it was the fifth game in seven nights for them. For the Clippers, it was their best game of the season, but for the Nets, it was most likely their worst loss of the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO