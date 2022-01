Harden totaled 34 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 13 assists, 12 rebounds and one steal across 40 minutes Saturday in the Nets' 120-116 loss to the Clippers. Following a four-game stint in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Harden has returned to action in elite form. While playing in each of the Nets' last four games, Harden has recorded three triple-doubles, averaging 35.5 points, 12.0 assists, 11.0 rebounds to go with 2.8 triples, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 39.8 minutes per contest. He'll see a slight loss in usage when Kyrie Irving likely makes his season debut Wednesday in Indiana, but because Irving will only be available for road games, Harden's rest-of-season fantasy outlook shouldn't take a major hit, if any.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO