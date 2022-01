NBA games are filled with runs. Some are more substantial than others, and on Sunday in Boston, the most important one came in the final few minutes of regulation. The Celtics used an 18-4 run in the final 4 ½ minutes to force overtime, where led by Jaylen Brown, who scored a career-best 50 points, they fended off the Orlando Magic 116-111.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO