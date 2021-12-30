ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sydney Taylor’s Top 5 Concerts of 2021

By sydneytaylor
wmmr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSydney Taylor here! I’m pretty sure I can speak for most of us music fans when I say that the 18 months from Spring 2020 to Summer of 2021 without ANY live music (other than the occasional live stream – which let’s be honest – was not the same) were pure...

wmmr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Rolling Stones top the list of the 10 best concerts of 2021

Just one of the miserable things about 2020 was hearing a live music clip with a cheering, roaring crowd and wondering if and when you’d be in the midst of that again. All told, it took about 17 months for that to happen and, when it did, to paraphrase Foreigner, it felt like the first time. The first few big gatherings here were at the Point for the Three Rivers Arts Festival and Black Music Festival, and when the venues kicked in, starting with Chicago, we made up for lost time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

Chrissie Hynde tops this week’s online streaming concerts

Seven months after releasing “Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,” the Akron native and Pretenders bandleader plays those songs and more at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26, filmed live at the Royal Opera House in London. Her postings for the concert promise it will be “exceedingly special and festive,” along with “classic Kinks tracks, Pretenders songs and more.” Tickets are $22 via veeps.com.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

42 Albums That Turn 50 in 2022

These 42 albums that turn 50 in 2021 are a testament to how awesome the year 1972 was for rock. A bunch of landmark albums came out that year from the likes of The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John, The Allman Brothers Band, Lou Reed, Black Sabbath and many more.
MUSIC
Cape Gazette

Live Music Wednesday night at Sydney’s - David Aman

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. David Aman - 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ricardo Abbort & Friends - 6 to 9 p.m. $35 per person - includes dinner buffet and champagne toast. Reservations Required. Sydney’s Gift Certificates make great Holiday Gifts!. Indoor and outdoor seating...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lowy
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Doug Aldrich
Person
Sydney Taylor
San Marcos Daily Record

The Temptations and the Four Tops to co-headline at Bass Concert Hall

Legendary groups The Temptations and The Four Tops will play Bass Concert Hall on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Presented by Texas Performing Arts as part of their Texas Welcomes Series, tickets for this co-headlining show are currently available to the public. For more information, visit texasperformingarts.org. About...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill Stuns With Darker Curly Hair In A Ponytail While Tim McGraw Rocks Bushy Beard At Premiere Of ‘1883’

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw wowed when they stopped and posed at the premiere of their new show ‘1883’ while looking almost unrecognizable yet still gorgeous and stylish. Faith Hill, 54, and Tim McGraw, 54, were a highlight at the premiere of the new Paramount+ series 1883, which they both star in, at Encore Beach Club at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singers posed for photos while holding onto each other and showing off fashionable looks that didn’t include some of their usual signature features. Faith rocked darker curly hair, which is definitely different from the lighter straight tresses we’re used to seeing on her, and Tim flaunted a much fuller beard than he usually sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Hard Rock#Poughkeepsie#Concerts#Australian American#Whitesnake
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Gene Simmons Apologized To David Lee Roth 2021 In Review

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons had a top 21 story from August 2021 after he apologized for disparaging remarks that he made about Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth and he believes those original comments were taken out of context. Roth opened for KISS on the original North American leg of...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Don't Expect Alex Van Halen To Join David Lee Roth's Retirement Party

Alex Van Halen will probably not join his longtime bandmate onstage in Las Vegas this winter for what David Lee Roth says will be his final run of concerts. Diamond Dave has suggested recently that he and his longtime Van Halen drummer Alex speak regularly and "laugh like pirates" when they do, but Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang doesn't think that friendship will amount to a reunion between the pair.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

David Lee Roth Kicking Off Residency With New Year's Eve Show 2021 In Review

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth earned a top 21 story from September 2021 when he announced that he will be returning to Las Vegas to launch a new series of residency dates. The shows will once again be taking place at the Mandalay Bay's House Of Blues in Las Vegas and Roth will be kicking things off with a New Year's Eve performance.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Doubts He Nor Uncle Alex Will Jam In Vegas With David Lee Roth

Wolfgang Van Halen says he won't be sitting in during David Lee Roth's final upcoming Las Vegas shows at the House of Blues. During a chat with Spin, the Mammoth WVH leader and son of the late, Eddie Van Halen was pressed about making a cameo during the dates and responded, “I don’t think so. . .” When pressed that Roth had mentioned an appearance possibly happening, Wolfgang laughed and said, “Yeah, I know. I don’t know about that (laughs).”
MUSIC
Parade

Ryan Seacrest on Ringing in 2022, His New Passion for Growing Olives and What's New for American Idol

American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest, 46, returns to Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest (Dec. 31 on ABC), celebrating the 50th anniversary of Clark’s TV special. The festivities will ring in 2022 with more than five hours of celebrities, music and the first-ever Spanish-language countdown from Puerto Rico.
MUSIC
countryliving.com

'American Idol' Fans Are in a Frenzy After Seeing a New Instagram About the "Historic" New Season

Let's rewind back to 2002 when Keith Urban's "Somebody Like You" was topping the charts and we were first mesmerized by Kelly Clarkson's voice. American Idol premiered almost two decades ago and since then, it's introduced us to some of our favorite singers like Fantasia Barrino, Taylor Hicks, Jordin Sparks, and, of course, "Before He Cheats" singer Carrie Underwood.
TV & VIDEOS
b975.com

The Year in Music 2021: Taylor Swift’s past comes back…to top the chart

In 2020, Taylor Swift made headlines by putting out two critically acclaimed new albums. In 2021, she continued to make headlines — for, among other things, re-releasing her old albums. Here are the highlights of Taylor’s year:. –Taylor started off 2021 by winning her third Album of the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy