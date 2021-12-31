ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

By Taj Simmons
 3 days ago

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa.

According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. 21. The complaint states a Cass County deputy saw Xiong driving erratically heading east on I-80 before pulling him over.

Xiong told authorities his journey through Iowa started near Sacramento, California and was supposed to end in the nation’s capital.

When he was pulled over, Xiong allegedly told the deputy he would “do whatever it takes” to kill government leaders on his “hit list.” The list included President Joe Biden, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, the president’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, whom Xiong allegedly described as “evil individuals.”

When searching Xiong’s vehicle, authorities found several distressing items which may corroborate the claims of a cross-country assassination plot, according to the criminal complaint. The items included an assault rifle with magazines, a grappling hook, body armor, and several cans of Red Bull. They also noted his phone was navigating directions to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the address of the White House.

According to the report, he allegedly showed investigators a drawing of the White House grounds, noting a perceived weak spot which he said he identified during his research.

Xiong was questioned by Secret Service agents and is now in the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs, according to sister station WOWT 6 in Omaha.

