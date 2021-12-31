ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Basketball tournament brings sense of normalcy for Mayfield High School

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Buq0_0dZcfrLF00

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – December across the Tri-State means area schools are hitting the hardwood as basketball season is in full swing. A normal sight, right? Well, for many schools across western Kentucky, the month of December was anything but normal. That includes Mayfield High School.

After the December 10 tornado ravaged western Kentucky, including the community of Mayfield, it left their community picking up the pieces, and the basketball team taking an unexpected break from practices. For Mayfield boys basketball head coach Payton Croft and his team, December 2021 has been a learning experience that extends well beyond the game of basketball.

Video shows EF4 tornado hitting Mayfield bank

“They’re getting to see that firsthand,” says Coach Croft. “I’m seeing several of our kids take that same approach. Like, they’re literally looking for people to help and they’re really taking that on. It’s been really neat to see that.”

For the team and the Mayfield community, being able to participate in the Basketball Classic tournament in Henderson was not only a blessing, but it also provided an escape from the damage and destruction.

“Just coming back for a little bit of basketball, even if it’s just a few games, it gives you a sense of, oh things are going to be normal again, eventually,” explains Carrie Fulton, Mayfield resident.

Fulton’s son Nolan, a junior at Mayfield High School, agrees.

“When you’re here playing basketball, you kind of forget about what’s going on out there. It’s a good distraction.”

For Mayfield, and all of those impacted by the December tornadoes, the approach is one day at a time.

WATCH: Aerial drone footage over wreckage in Mayfield

“We just don’t know what tomorrow brings,” says Croft. “We’re here today, we’re going to make the best of today, and what tomorrow brings, it brings, and we’re going to make the best of it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Colts activate Carson Wentz, Braden Smith, T.J. Carrie from COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, the Indianapolis Colts have activated quarterback Carson Wentz off the COVID-19 list Saturday. But one step remains before he’s able to start Sunday’s meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium: Wentz still must gain medical clearance Sunday. Failing that, rookie Sam Ehlinger makes his first NFL start. If […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
Mayfield, KY
Basketball
City
Henderson, KY
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Mayfield, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Mayfield, KY
Sports
City
Mayfield, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bears great Devin Hester named Hall of Fame finalist

CANTON, Ohio – Devin Hester is within arms reach of a gold jacket. The former Bears return specialist was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday. Hester holds the NFL record for punt return touchdowns with 14 and overall kick return touchdowns with 19. The three-time first-team All-Pro made […]
NFL
WEHT/WTVW

Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday. He was 77. A statement released by his […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Boys Basketball#Weather#Highschool#Mayfield High School
WEHT/WTVW

What is on the docket for Indiana’s 2022 General Assembly?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Lawmakers on both sides of the Ohio River are getting ready to return to Indianapolis or Frankfort. The legislative sessions in Indiana and Kentucky both start on January 4.  Despite major pushes over the past several years to legalize marijuana in Indiana, State Senator Jim Tomes says supporters should not hold […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WEHT/WTVW

White Flag warning out for the homeless of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met January 2, 2022. White Flag criteria includes 15ºF or lower air temperature and/or wind chill. The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity. If capacity is exceeded during this impending […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Andy Beshear calls for another state of emergency, flooding concerns

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency today due to a powerful severe weather system generating heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds impacting much of Kentucky. The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure and private properties. Heavy rain bringing totals […]
CASEY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. The flames ripped through at least 9.4 square […]
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Snow expected in Midwest as winter finally hits region

CHICAGO (AP) — The winter that took its time getting to the Midwest is finally expected to arrive on the first day of the new year. The National Weather Service reported that the snow could start falling late Saturday morning in and around Chicago and that as much as 9 inches of snow could fall […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy