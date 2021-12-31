ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
grandson teases he's “back in the studio”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrandson is getting his hands “Dirty” once again. In a tweet late Wednesday night, the “Blood//Water” rocker revealed that he’s “back in the studio,” adding a hand-over-mouth emoji for a bit...

wirx.com

Muse brings the heavy with new song teaser

Muse isn’t going into 2022 quietly. During an Instagram Live session over the weekend, captured by a fan on Twitter, frontman Matt Bellamy shared a teaser of a new Muse song, and boy is it heavy. Not just “Knights of Cydonia” or “Hysteria” heavy — we’re talking screaming vocals and giant, chugging breakdown guitar riffs heavy.
MUSIC
wirx.com

The Year in Rock 2021: Måneskin keeps fans “Beggin',” and other breakout artists

No band had a bigger breakout year in 2021 than Måneskin. The Italian rockers started out the year by winning Europe’s long-running Eurovision Song Contest, which previously helped launch the careers of artists including ABBA and Céline Dion. Soon, Måneskin made their way to the States thanks to their viral cover of The Four Seasons‘ “Beggin’,” which was the longest-running number-one single of 2021 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Is Dirty Honey teasing a “Crazy Train” cover?

Is Dirty Honey heading into 2022 on a “Crazy Train”?. The “When I’m Gone” rockers have shared a cryptic social media post featuring a 15-second clip of the Ozzy Osbourne solo classic, along with a video featuring a purple-colored letter C floating against a black background.
MUSIC
Person
Jessie Reyez
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Avril Lavigne
wirx.com

Dave Mustaine plays clip of new Megadeth song in Cameo video

Dave Mustaine shared a preview of the next Megadeth album in a recent Cameo for a fan. In the video, which was posted to YouTube, Mustaine plays a clip of a track called “Life in Hell” as a special holiday treat for the Cameo recipient. “I think that...
MUSIC
wirx.com

The Year in Rock 2021: Is pop-punk back?

Warped Tour may have ended years ago, but pop-punk made a big return in 2021. In late 2020, Machine Gun Kelly released his new album, Tickets to My Downfall. The record, recorded in collaboration with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, found the former rapper embracing palm mutes and arpeggiated chords on hit singles including “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend.”
MUSIC
wirx.com

Dirty Honey shares new “Crazy” teaser with clip of Heart song

Dirty Honey has shared another “Crazy” teaser. On Tuesday, the “When I’m Gone” rockers posted a clip of the Ozzy Osbourne solo classic “Crazy Train,” along with a video of the letter C. Today, they’ve put up a snippet of the Heart tune “Crazy on You,” accompanied by a video of the letter R.
MUSIC
Rage Against The Machine
Billboard

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Miley Cyrus New Year’s Eve Special Performance Over COVID-19 Concerns

Billie Joe Armstrong has canceled his appearance on Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve television special on NBC after being exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday. The Green Day frontman took to his Instagram Story on on Thursday (Dec. 30) to share news that he will not be traveling to Miami for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which is being hosted by the pop star and Pete Davidson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wirx.com

Foo Fighters release full-show video of Madison Square Garden concert

Foo Fighters have released a full playback stream of their show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden this past June. The nearly three-hour set, which marked MSG’s first full-capacity concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, included a particularly emotional opening rendition of “Times Like These,” as well as a cover of Radiohead‘s “Creep” with comedian Dave Chappelle on lead vocals, and the live debut of the Dee Gees, the Foos’ Bee Gees tribute act.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WUSA

Justin Timberlake Is Back in the Studio With Timbaland

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are back to doing what they do best -- collaborating!. The "Sexy Back" singer and hit-making producer were seen together in the studio listening to beats in a video Timbaland shared Wednesday to his more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The mega producer captioned the video, "Soon to come," along with a few eye emojis and fireworks. It's unclear if they were sampling beats for Timberlake's upcoming sixth studio album or if it's more closely related to Timbaland's new business venture, Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace that connects aspiring music creators with mega artists who have joined the digital platform.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA

