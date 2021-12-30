ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Woman gets positive COVID test mid-flight, quarantines for hours in lavatory

SCNow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer throat began to hurt while flying to Iceland and...

scnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Iceland
WSVN-TV

Uruguay-bound passengers return home after being stranded at MIA for technical difficulties and COVID related delays

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - After spending three days stuck at Miami International Airport, Eastern Air passengers are relieved to be heading home for the holidays. 7SkyForce hovered above MIA as hundreds of Eastern Air passengers finally took off for Uruguay, Wednesday. Previously, their flight to Montevideo quickly returned...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Chicago

Thousands Stranded Across The Country As Weather, COVID Cases Leave Flights Canceled

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winter weather has left thousands of families stranded as flights across the country are canceled in the middle of holiday travel. On Sunday alone, O’Hare International Airport saw 567 flgihts canceled. Another 70 were canceled from Midway. About 2,000 flights into and out of Chicago were canceled over the weekend. As of 5:30 p.m., O’Hare had seen 570 canceled flights on Sunday alone. Another 72 flights were canceled at Midway. Delays were averaging 17 minutes at O’Hare and 23 minutes at Midway. “I’m in Chicago. The last time I saw Lisa and the kids was back Dec. 28,” said Vito Mazza. His...
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES tech show

A finger-nibbling plush cat and a cooling fan for the ever-present anti-Covid mask: the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Monday offered a glimpse of the offerings at this year's meet-up. CES, one of the world's largest trade fairs, is pushing ahead with an in-person edition after being online-only last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are timely -- and quirky -- products that will be pitched at the Wednesday to Friday convention:
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy