Time to crack open the soul and righteously flow, as DJs Perry Louis and Aitch B take you to the church of boogie, for an all day get down, Free Entry. ALL ABOUT DA BOOGIE NEW YEAR PARTY! Sun Jan 02 - It’s time to crack open the soul and righteously flow, as legendary DJs PERRY LOUIS (Jazzcotech) and AITCH B (Soul 360) take you to the church of boogie, for an all day get down, deep inside the Lounge, where It’s ALL ABOUT DA BOOGIE, Free Entry at The CLF Art Lounge & Roof Garden.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO