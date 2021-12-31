ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy prepares for first restriction free NYE despite rising COVID cases

By Mike Sullivan
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBVS0_0dZcf4cF00

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since the pandemic began, Hoosiers will be able to celebrate New Year’s Eve without restrictions. It has bar owners rejoicing, and health experts asking partiers to remain vigilant.

“This is the first real New Year’s if you can call it that,” said Taps and Dolls owner Ryan Greb, “There are still many people who are reluctant to come out because of COVID. Ticket sales are moderate right now. This is the swing day when they start picking back up.”

Last year, downtown bars dealt with reduced capacities, and were forced to close early on New Year’s. There was a fear that Governor Eric Holcomb’s recent COVID briefing would lead to last minute restrictions.

Currently there are no changes. However, that hasn’t stopped some bars from adding their own protocols.

Feeling uneasy about a New Year’s party? Here are 5 suggestions that people are trying out this year instead

Taps and Dolls downtown is requiring all employees to test negative before coming to work on New Year’s Eve. They are already sanitizing the building ahead of their big bash.

“We wanted to take the next step to ensure the safety of the people around us, and our guests,” Greb said. “This will be our thirteenth year. It gets bigger and better every year. 2022 balloon drop on all three floors, free champagne toast at midnight, and a lot of party favors”

Greb added masks are not required, but the bar will have them available at the door. Health experts say Hoosiers should bring a N95, KN95, or a surgical mask if they are partying in a crowded indoor setting.

“Cloth masks are effective, but the surgical grade masks are more effective, and recommended in a large group setting,” said Brian Dixon Director of Public Health Informatics at the Regenstrief Institute. “If you are going to get together, do it maybe with a small group of people where you can control who is there.”

Experts offer tips on setting attainable goals for 2022

Dixon said people who have been vaccinated, and received their booster shot, can feel more confident heading out, however it is not without risk of infecting yourself or others.

“If you have a vaccinated group, especially those who are recently boosted, that is going to dramatically improve chances of cutting down risk,” said Dixon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — As people around the world celebrated the New Year, many parents are celebrating the birth of their children. So far in Indiana, six different hospitals have announced a baby born on the first day of 2022. We at FOX59 send well wishes to the babies and speedy recovery for the mothers. The babies […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Holcomb/Rokita feud, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the latest feud between Governor Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita? What do they think of President Biden’s comments on the federal recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic? In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Tony Samuel, and Robin Winston discuss the relationship […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Health
FOX59

Marion County Public Health Department says restrictions could be coming if COVID-19 situation worsens

The Marion County Public Health Department is considering implementing COVID-19 restrictions if things continue to trend in the wrong direction.  Gov, Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday he would not be implementing any statewide restrictions. Instead, he is relying on local counties to decide what’s best based on COVID-19 data.  “We’re definitely seeing an increase of cases, […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Merck and Pfizer antiviral COVID pill to reach Indiana pharmacies

INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID antiviral pills from Merck and Pfizer are expected to be in Indiana pharmacies by New Year’s Day. The medications are the latest tools in the battle against the COVID-19, however drug supplies remain scarce. “It probably will take at least six to eight weeks before production can be ramped up for […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and […]
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Brian Dixon
FOX59

Slight bumps reported on road to community justice center opening

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been more than fifty years since Marion County opened fully updated jail and courts facilities in Indianapolis. Soon, the new $566 million Community Justice Center in Twin Aire will throw open its doors for a new Marion County Jail and civil and criminal courts. “The courts are currently scheduled to move in […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Ceasefire Indy asking for non-violence New Year’s weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The group Ceasefire Indy asks people to stop the violence for the next three days. They want to end the year without any more deadly events.  It kicked off at midnight with a prayer at Monument Circle.  Unlike their previous ceasefire weekends, they aren’t hosting big events because of the rise of COVID, but they are asking people to have […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Indy#Nye#Hoosiers#Dolls#N95#Public Health Informatics#The Regenstrief Institute
FOX59

Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. Greene’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to […]
INTERNET
FOX59

Taking a step back: US colleges returning to online classes

With COVID-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of U.S. colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon. Harvard is moving classes online […]
COLLEGES
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes. “These fires are […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX59

Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities were searching Saturday for two people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze. Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX59

On busy 1st day, NYC mayor urges resiliency against pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, pledged Saturday to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different. Hours after being sworn into office in Times Square as the city […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy