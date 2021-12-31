A little Black Girl Magic for your Thursday! From Cincy to Indy! Having fun …

Madonna knows how to repurpose one of her big hits in the cutest Instagram video of her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. The girls were in ski school taking their first delicate trips down the bunny slope and mom chronicled their every move to her 1998 song, “Frozen.” They had on their snowsuits, helmets and goggles and headed to ski school to learn the difference between pizza and French fries (a wedge ski versus parallel skis). There were a couple of falls and a few bobbles, but over the video clip, it was easy to see their confidence grow. Those solid runs...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO