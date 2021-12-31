ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A little Black Girl Magic for your Thursday! From Cincy to Indy! Having fun …

By Alexis Rogers
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving fun sharing the desk with Jasmine Minor on WISH-TV Fun fact—...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Girl Magic#Indy#Cincinnati#Racism#Cincy#Jasmine Minor
denverite.com

A pop-up art exhibit from the creator of the Museum for Black Girls is coming to Five Points

A new immersive pop-up art museum celebrating moments in Black culture is coming to Five Points. This month, The Culture Museum will move into 1439 26th St., the same space occupied by the popular Museum for Black Girls, a vibrant selfie exhibition celebrating Black girl magic. The new experience is also curated by Museum for Black Girls founder Charlie Billingsley.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
laduenews.com

Your Little Princess Will Flip Over These Washable Dresses From Local Boutique Foxtail Lilies

Out of her home in the heart of St. Charles, Foxtail Lilies founder Dana Fischer hopes to bring kids joy and empowerment through her cute and comfy clothes. “Our clothing is unique in the sense that we want it to be fun and something that you can’t just find anywhere,” Fischer says. “[We want to offer options that would] make a little girl want to put that dress on to end that little fight that a mom could have in the morning of getting that child dressed.”
APPAREL
SheKnows

Madonna Is the Proudest Mom as Twins Stella & Estere Show Off Their Ski Skills

Madonna knows how to repurpose one of her big hits in the cutest Instagram video of her nine-year-old twins, Stella and Estere. The girls were in ski school taking their first delicate trips down the bunny slope and mom chronicled their every move to her 1998 song, “Frozen.” They had on their snowsuits, helmets and goggles and headed to ski school to learn the difference between pizza and French fries (a wedge ski versus parallel skis). There were a couple of falls and a few bobbles, but over the video clip, it was easy to see their confidence grow. Those solid runs...
CELEBRITIES
newyorksocialdiary.com

Doubles Your Pleasure, Doubles Your Fun

Sweep through the lustrous brass doors to the elegant lobby of the Sherry Netherland Hotel, slip into a side door and discover a secret scarlet stairway into a holiday wonderland of bright lights and festivity. You’ve arrived at Doubles where mirrored and festooned walls drip with decor, and generations of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Beloved TV Funny Lady Betty White, Star of The Golden Girls, Dead at 99

Legendary actress, producer, animal-rights activist and all-around sweetheart Betty White died Friday at the age of 99. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” said Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and friend, in a statement to People on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.” In this week’s People cover story celebrating White’s approaching centennial (she was...
CELEBRITIES
Vanderbilt Hustler

ABEL: In defense of a little holiday magic.

The last day before the holidays was the best day of elementary school. After a day of little learning and much movie-watching, I would sprint home from the bus stop. By the time I got home, there were mountains of marzipan and candy-cane cookie cutters spread across the counter and aprons for eager young bakers. My aunt, our gingerbread expert, had already begun rolling out mountains of sugary brown dough. My grandfather and little sister made their famous chocolate crinkle cookies with the precision and skill of trained scientists.
FESTIVAL
todaystransitionsnow.com

Fill Your Calendar With Fun This January

Looking for something to do? Today’s Transitions Magazine has the scoop on where to go and what to do this January. Ring in the New Year in style at New Year’s Eve 2022 at The Gillespie. General and VIP tickets available. Join Louisville’s hottest cover band, Tony and...
LIFESTYLE
livingbetter50.com

Fun Ways to Celebrate Your Retirement

Have you just recently retired, or are you about to do so? If so, it’s time to celebrate your retirement! This is a special time in anyone’s life, and it’s crucial to really note the big life transition you’re making and the fact that you’re hanging up your work boots and celebrating all you’ve achieved, career-wise, over the years.
LIFESTYLE
wnypapers.com

Magical winter break fun at Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled the month of December with magical holiday experiences designed to create unforgettable memories for all ages. A press release stated, “Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the seasonal plants, lights and train displays will bring joy to all visitors. Take the kids during the day or at night while they're off from school and make the most of the holiday season with an entertaining tropical escape.”
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy