A little Black Girl Magic for your Thursday! From Cincy to Indy! Having fun …

Legendary actress, producer, animal-rights activist and all-around sweetheart Betty White died Friday at the age of 99.
“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” said Jeff Witjas, White’s agent and friend, in a statement to People on Friday. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”
In this week’s People cover story celebrating White’s approaching centennial (she was...
Comments / 0