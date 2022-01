KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is spreading a little Christmas cheer after one of its units surprised two local boys with brand new bikes. In a Facebook post on Thursday, KPD shared that one of the boys, seen in a t-shirt with "words" on it, was involved in a crash while riding his bike last week. During the crash, the boy was injured, the department added.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO