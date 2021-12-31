ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine Case looks for another conference title

By Daniel Schoettler
 3 days ago
Racine Case Eagles basketball is looking to use their competitive non-conference schedule to help propel them towards another conference title. The Eagles have played competitive games with Verona, Wisconsin Lutheran and Racine St. Cat’s and hope that helps them down the stretch.

Case has three players that average in double figures led by Amari Jedkins and Terryon Brumby, who both average around 17 points per game, while Adrian Bryant averages 15 points per contest. All three are looking to continue that this season after doing so a season ago.

“We have a deep group,” Racine Case head coach Jake Berce said. “We have a lot of guys that can score the ball.”

In the Go Sports American Classic at Carthage College’s Tarble Arena this past week, the Eagles won two games including a wire-to-wire classic with defending Division 3 State Champion in Racine St. Cat’s. Case had the lead most of the game, but Berce credited his defense for the reason that they got the 53-52 win.

“Every couple of possessions they threw something new at us, which is a great experience for our guys,” Berce said. “They fought through it as there were a lot of fouls both ways. We just fought through it, and I’m just glad we hung on for the win.”

Case is currently sitting at the top of the Southeast Conference at 3-0 in conference play. The Eagles still have to play Franklin, Horlick, Oak Creek and Tremper in their conference and are hopeful they can bring another conference title to Racine.

“We have a good chance to win the conference if these guys continue to play well,” Berce said. “If we play how we did against Racine St. Cat’s in the conference season, good things will happen.”

Racine Case will start their post-holiday stretch of games with four straight games in the Southeast Conference. That stretch will start with Kenosha Tremper on Jan. 4th at home.

Racine County Eye

