Black Girls Code founder speaks out: 'I will not be silent'

By Sara Bloomberg
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 3 days ago
"I am concerned about actions that coincided with...

psychologytoday.com

How Black Women Are Recognizing and Calling Out Colorism

Early on, Black girls recognize that others evaluate their bodies, and they may internalize the messages they receive about physical appearance. Research suggests that peers assign personality and behavioral traits to skin tone, such as being loud, obnoxious, or conceited. Black girls can reject the colorist messages they receive from...
SOCIETY
#Black Girls Code#Racism
protocol.com

Black Girls Code CEO Kimberly Bryant out as head of organization

Kimberly Bryant, founder of Black Girls Code, has been removed from her position as CEO of the organization, she said in a tweet on Tuesday. Bryant tweeted that she was removed from her position by the board of the organization. She founded the organization, which seeks to create opportunities for young Black women in tech, in 2011 and has served as its CEO since.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Kimberly Bryant’s suspension surfaces ongoing tensions at Black Girls Code

“Press release: So it’s 3 days before Christmas and you wake up to discover the organization YOU created and built from the ground up has been taken away by a rogue board with no notification,” Bryant said in a tweet. Two days later, Bryant responded to her temporary removal in a formal statement to TechCrunch.
CELEBRITIES
MSNBC

Black women speak the truth about corporate ‘charities,' ending inequality

I’ve been studying Black philanthropy and fundraising since roughly the start of the pandemic and my research has led me to trailblazing Black innovators like the educator and civil rights activist Jean E. Fairfax and the entrepreneur Madam C.J. Walker. Their work serves as blueprints for marginalized people seeking to invest in marginalized communities.
CHARITIES
Society
POPSUGAR

Chloe x Halle Discuss the Importance of Black Girls in Coding and Tech: "You Deserve to Be Here"

Chloe x Halle are getting ready to face off in a Twitch battle as a part of LG's Only On OLED campaign in partnership with Black Girls Code. Coding is one of the many spaces where Black girls feel excluded, and in a recent interview with POPSUGAR, the Grammy-nominated R&B duo discussed why getting more Black girls involved in technology-based hobbies is important. Coding is implemented into everyday use such as virtual reality and web, mobile, video game, and app design, and for Chloe, it's been instrumental in her creation of music.
EDUCATION
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes by Zoë Playdon review – a fascinating transgender life

Historical biography always involves a certain amount of detective work, but Professor Zoë Playdon has had to contend with an additional challenge in the writing of her first book, The Hidden Case of Ewan Forbes. As the title implies, information about her subject was not just scant, but much had been actively suppressed. Now Playdon’s determined labours have brought this extraordinary story to light.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Woke politics hijack my Gen Z classmates' hero's path

Many today are concerned about the rising generation’s exposure to a cultural virus, that is being "woke"—and rightly so. But I’m one from that generation who has been inoculated against it. My Christian upbringing, my time in a public charter school, and my history teacher’s use of the Socratic method provided a foundation I needed to withstand it all.
ADVOCACY
