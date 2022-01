End of the holidays is prime time to focus on de-stressing your immune system. You’ve stressed out your immune system, lost sleep, stressed over family obligations and over-indulged. Plus you’ve had too much alcohol and sugary foods, both which weaken your ability to fight off winter ills and prevent you from continuing through the season in best health. So instead of undermining immunity, preserve your health by fortifying it. Since 70% of our immune system lives in our guts, it makes sense to start with the diet. Here is an easy food-based immunity-boosting approach to get you on the right track:

FITNESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO