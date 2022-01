It is disappointing the Surface Transportation Board approved the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition’s request for the Uinta Basin Railway project. Considering we are in a super drought and climate crisis, it’s strange Utah seeks to build a new railway in order to transport more crude oil. The Uinta Basin Railway will contribute to further depletion of our already dwindling water resources, along with the damage it will have on our wildlands and streams in order to place an unnecessary railway.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO