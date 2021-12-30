ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 30, 2021

Cover picture for the articleFor Tarana Burke, watching #MeToo go viral wasn’t necessarily cause for celebration. Her...

The Independent

Capitol riot committee wants Sean Hannity to testify

Fox News host Sean Hannity has become the first employee of the network to face a request for his testimony from the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot.Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC on Tuesday that an official announcement that the committee would seek Mr Hannity’s cooperation was forthcoming."Yes. I think you'll see an announcement about that very soon,” said the California Democrat.His words proved true a short time later, when the announcement was made official on the committee’s social media account.“Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney request Hannity answer questions about matters including communications between Hannity...
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
The Independent

Democrats planned secret 'contingency election' because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
The Baltimore Sun

Former Maryland Lt. Gov. and Republican MSNBC commentator Michael Steele won't run for governor

Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele said Monday that he won’t run for Maryland governor, but will remain part of the national political conversation and wants to see the GOP better define what it stands for. “I made the decision to stand down this round,” said Steele, a Republican commentator on MSNBC and ardent critic of former President Donald Trump, also a Republican. “It’s not something the ...
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Community Policy