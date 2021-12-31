Four People Assaulted By Masked Assailants In Studio City

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who robbed woman of her pet French Bulldog in the Marina District Saturday morning. Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect “violently robbed” the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM. The SFPD Investigations Bureau Twitter account shared the information on the robbery along with two photos of Rosie. This morning at 10:05 am "Rosie" a 9 month old French Bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick & Beach in the Marina. A suspect approached and violently robbed the dog from the owner. Suspect fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. pic.twitter.com/F0UTzM5o0X — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 1, 2022 Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Authorities ask that anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle contact SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO