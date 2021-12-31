ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four People Assaulted By Masked Assailants In Studio City

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSky9's Desmond Shaw reports from overhead a Studio City home where...

WIVB

Four people shot on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday, Buffalo police say four people were shot on Jefferson Avenue, and each one survived. The incident happened inside a pop-up store on the street’s 1300 block, just after 5:30 p.m. The victims were identified as three women ages 23, 29 and 31, and a 29-year-old man.
BUFFALO, NY
Man, Woman Shot And Killed in Lancaster, Shooter Remains At Large

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were shot and killed today in Lancaster and the shooter remains at large. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the 1100 Block of W. Ave J-9, Lancaster.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Convenience Store Clerk Fatally Stabs Man In Store

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 7-Eleven convenience store clerk stabbed a man inside a Mid-Wilshire store Wednesday morning and the man later died at a hospital, police said. The clerk called police at 12:16 a.m. to report the stabbing at the 7- Eleven store at 5279 W. Olympic Blvd., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar. The 40-year-old man was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife, Aguilar said. Paramedics took him to a hospital where he died sometime after 3 a.m.. The employee was taken into custody and interviews were underway to determine whether he would be booked for a crime, she said. The man’s name was not released pending notification of relatives. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ

3 children flee LA-area home after apparent murder-suicide

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three children fled a Los Angeles-area home where their mother and her boyfriend died in an apparent murder-suicide on New Year’s Day. Officials say deputies responding to a domestic violence call at the residence in Temple City found three boys, ages 5 to 11, running toward them around 7 a.m. Sunday. The boys were not physically hurt. Inside the home deputies found a 27-year-old woman shot multiple times. The man, 28, appeared to have a self-inflicted head wound. Both died at the scene. One of the children made the 911 call.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
cbslocal.com

Man In His 40s Stabbed To Death In Long Beach Alleyway

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in Long Beach and were looking for witnesses. The incident unfolded Sunday at 3:45 a.m. near the 700 block of Lime Avenue in an alleyway. It was there that officers responded...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Pregnant woman shot in abdomen in Santa Clarita; gunman at large

A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital after reportedly being shot in the abdomen in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded to a call about shots being fired at about 1:55 a.m. on the 29200 block of Florabunda Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.  When deputies arrived, they found a five-months-pregnant woman had been shot in the abdomen. […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Search For Suspect in ‘Violent Robbery’ of French Bulldog in Marina

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect who robbed woman of her pet French Bulldog in the Marina District Saturday morning. Police said the female victim was walking her nine-month-old pet dog “Rosie” shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Broderick and Beach Streets when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect “violently robbed” the victim, fleeing with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with a partial license plate 7JPM. The SFPD Investigations Bureau Twitter account shared the information on the robbery along with two photos of Rosie. This morning at 10:05 am "Rosie" a 9 month old French Bulldog was out for a walk with her owner near Broderick & Beach in the Marina. A suspect approached and violently robbed the dog from the owner. Suspect fled with Rosie in a silver Chrysler 200 with partial plate 7JPM. pic.twitter.com/F0UTzM5o0X — SFPD Investigations Bureau (@sfpdinvestigate) January 1, 2022 Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Authorities ask that anyone who sees the dog or suspect vehicle contact SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

Man Sought In Christmas Murder Of Maryland Woman

TRAPPE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said they are looking for a Virginia man they believe shot and killed a Talbot County woman on Christmas day. Troopers responded around 6 a.m. Saturday to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe, where they found 33-year-old Marta Merina shot outside of her home. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS LA

Coroner’s Office Identifies 2 Victims Shot And Killed Friday In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office on Sunday released the names of a man and a woman found shot to death in a Lancaster home. The man, Frankie Johnson, was 29 years old, and the woman, Channel Anderson, was 30. The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1100 block of W. Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not provide any suspect information.
LANCASTER, CA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Four people facing charges after North Carolina woman kidnapped, assaulted

A North Carolina sheriff’s office has reported that four people have been charged after a woman was kidnapped, stabbed and burned. On Dec. 1, deputies with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault and found a 45-year-old woman with a stab wound to her lower legs, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Detectives also determined that she had been kidnapped and burned with a metal object.
cbslocal.com

Fatal Shooting In Salida Saturday Night

SALIDA (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting committed Saturday night in Salida. Sgt. Erich Layton told The Bee on Sunday morning that deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were summoned to the 4200 block of San Martin Court around 9:50 p.m. About a half-mile southwest of Salida Park is this location.
SALIDA, CA
NJ.com

Man attacked by ax-wielding assailant in Jersey City store

Police are investigating a violent ax attack that sent a man to the hospital Friday in Jersey City. A person wielding a small ax attacked a 43-year-old man inside a Walgreens Pharmacy at 2395 John F. Kennedy Blvd. around 6:40 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, according to Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
cbslocal.com

Deadly SWAT Standoff In Montecito Heights

A man in his 30's barricaded himself in a Montecito Heights home where he had taken his grandmother hostage. Police, SWAT and firefighters were on the scene when he killed his grandmother and took his own life.
MONTECITO, CA
Sun-Gazette

City man locked up assault charges

When city police arrived at Aaron Smith’s apartment on West Fourth Street to investigate a report of disturbance between Smith and his girlfriend about 11 p.m. on Dec. 16, the 55-year-old man told officers “Oh, she’s going to say I hit her; then you better arrest me right now,” according to affidavit.
PUBLIC SAFETY

