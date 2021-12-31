Tioga ends in first place at Wrestling Tournament

WINDSOR, NY – In the 102 weight class, top-seeded Darren Florence of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville won his match by an 8-2 decision.

In the 118 division, #1 seeded Gianni Silvestri of Tioga won by a 5-0 decision.

In the 126 weight class, Tyler Ferrara of Chenango Forks outlasted his opponent with an 8-4 decision win.

#1 seed Caden Bellis of Tioga fell in a tight match, 5-3, in the 132 weight division.

The Tioga top seed trend continued in the 145 weight class as Donovan Smith finished 2nd after dropping his match, 9-3.

Emmett Wood fell 3-0 in the 152 division final.

Ethan Hart of Corning went down by way of a fall in the 160 finale.

Gabe Monroe of Windsor dominated the 189 weight class as the top seed, winning the title 9-1.

Great story in the 215 as Ty Beeman of Waverly, the 18th out of 19 seeds, made it all the way to the finals before falling 10-1.

And in the 285, Gannon Johnston of Horseheads came up short as the 2 seed, dropping his match in overtime.

As far as the top 10 team standings ended up, Tioga finished 1st, having 4 finalists, Chenango Forks finished 5th, and Windsor ended up 7th.

