Nearly everyone wants to improve themselves in the new year. This is the time to make resolutions, right?. But the jury is out on whether many Americans will set new financial goals for 2022. A Fidelity Investments survey of more than 3,000 adults found that most Americans are optimistic about their finances, with 68% resolving to make money resolutions. Other studies suggest the opposite, such as a survey of 1,100 people by Allianz Life that found only 12% of respondents plan to set financial goals for next year.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO