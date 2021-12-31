ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting in Sacramento that killed one

By Jose Fabian
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports that one person is dead following a shooting Thursday evening.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Roosevelt Avenue near Stockton Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found a man lying outside of a home.

Personnel tried treating the victim, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses heard the man and someone else arguing before the shooting occurred. There is no information on a shooter.

This is a developing story.

