ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's yuan looks set for second year of gains in 2021, rises 2.5%

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely flat against the dollar in holiday-thinned trade on Friday but looked set for its second straight year of gains in 2021.

The Chinese currency is set to gain about 2.5% against a rising dollar this year to become the best performing emerging market currency, underpinned by robust exports, a growing trade surplus, steady capital inflows into Chinese assets and ample dollar liquidity onshore.

The yuan's trade-weighted value against major trading partners (.CFSCNYI) also rose to six-year highs and gained 8.05% for the year.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3757 per dollar, 83 pips or 0.13% weaker than the previous fix of 6.3674.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3750 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3737 at midday, 6 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

With many market participants already on their year-end holidays, trading was quiet and tepid on the last day of the year, traders said.

Despite the strong gains this year, major investment houses' forecasts for the yuan in 2022 are divided. read more

Some market analysts said supportive factors such as corporate FX settlements were likely to persist before the Lunar New Year holiday in early February, when companies would have higher yuan demand to make various payments.

"We expect the net FX sales will fall after the Lunar New Year holiday in 2022 to trigger a 'turnaround' in the yuan exchange rate," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, expecting the yuan to trade in a range of 6.3 to 6.5 per dollar in the first quarter.

Economists at OCBC Wing Hang Bank said broad dollar strength could start to pressure the yuan.

"We expect the yuan exchange rate to have higher flexibility in 2022 against the backdrop of depreciation pressure prompted by the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, but the chances of one-way continued depreciation is not high," they said in a note.

Separately, some traders and economists are wary of possible measures to rein in yuan strength amid worries it could hurt export competitiveness. A senior official said China would face "unprecedented" difficulty in stabilising trade next year. read more

The yuan dipped earlier this month after China cut its lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) for the first time in 20 months, in a bid to prop up the slowing economy. Some analysts expect Beijing could ease further in 2022 to arrest the slowdown, although they remain divided over the easing trajectory. read more

By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 96.04 from the previous close of 96.006, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3746 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Key indexes:

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .

Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Troubled Evergrande suspends share trading again

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. The country's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing's crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
MARKETS
Reuters

China Evergrande shares to halt trading

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group said its shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, without giving any reason. The embattled property developer has more than $300 billion in liabilities and is scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Automakers help India shares start 2022 on strong note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose about 1% on Monday after closing out 2021 with their best annual gain in four years, led by auto stocks on the back of strong monthly sales data amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) advanced 0.92%...
RETAIL
Reuters

Auto stocks drive India shares to start 2022 on positive note

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, lifted by strong performance in auto stocks following monthly sales data, even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases in the country during the holiday weekend. With several markets in Asia and Europe closed, trading volumes...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Currency#Chinese#Cfscnyi#Pboc#Fx#Mufg Bank#Ocbc Wing Hang Bank#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

S.Korean won leads declines amongst mostly subdued Asian FX

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The South Korean won slipped as much as 0.3% on Monday to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while concerns over Omicron and inflation also kept most Southeast Asian currencies subdued on the first trading day of the year. The Malaysian ringgit , Singapore dollar and...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks begin 2022 higher on solid exports data

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares started 2022 trading on a strong note on Monday, buoyed by solid exports data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** As of 0225 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) was up 7.43...
STOCKS
Reuters

Macau watchdogs will double down on digital yuan

HONG KONG, Jan 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China will gamble on the digital yuan. As Macau’s casino owners prepare to bid for new licenses in the city for the first time in two decades, regulators will be sure to use the opportunity to squeeze more out of them in 2022. Expect them to force operators in the offshore gaming hub to become test beds for the digital yuan.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.Wall Stree ’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.“It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets,” said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.3% to 23,332.13 while Seoul’s Kospi...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian factories end 2021 on strong note despite dip in momentum

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India's manufacturing sector ended 2021 on a solid footing with growth in new orders and output remaining sharp despite losing some momentum in December, but elevated price pressures were still a concern, a private survey showed. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (INPMI=ECI), compiled and collected...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gold steadies near 6-week high as firmer yields offset Omicron woes

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Gold scaled a six-week high before it gave up gains to trade flat on Monday, as safe-haven buying fuelled by an Omicron-driven surge in COVID-19 infections countered pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields. Spot gold was little changed at $1,826.58 per ounce by 0313 GMT, after...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indonesia inflation at 18-month high in December

JAKARTA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate hit an 18-month high in December, reaching 1.87%, driven by rising prices of foodstuff and plane tickets, data issued by the country's statistics bureau showed on Monday. A Reuters poll had expected a rate of 1.80% in December. The previous month's...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Dec jobless rate hits four-month high of 7.9%-think tank

NEW DELHI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate hit a four-month high in December, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday. The unemployment rate rose to 7.9% in December from 7.0% in November, its highest since 8.3% in August. Economic activity and consumer sentiment...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Irish manufacturing growth moderates again in Dec - PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Growth in Irish manufacturing activity eased further in December from record highs reached earlier in 2021, a survey showed on Monday, at the end of the third-strongest quarter on records going back more than 20 years. The AIB IHS Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink - PMI

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Activity in South Korea's factories expanded at the fastest pace in three months in December but the economy struggled to gather momentum as rising global coronavirus cases and continued supply constraint weighed on production and overseas demand. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Singapore's 2021 GDP grows at fastest pace in over a decade

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy expanded at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021 as the country emerged from its worst recession on record, caused by the deep hit to activity from the coronavirus pandemic. The city-state's economy grew 7.2% in 2021, preliminary data showed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

China ‘renames’ 15 places in India in latest spat between the two powers

China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

262K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy