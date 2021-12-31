He was Richmond's 91st murder. His family wants his name known

RICHMOND, Va. -- To man Richmonders, Calvin Hubbard is just murder 91 in 2021.

But his family wants you to know his name.

At 71, Hubbard was shot multiple times on Tuesday while riding his bike in an alley, just a few feet from his backyard.

Riding his bike through his Northside neighborhood was part of Hubbard's almost daily routine.

He would grin upon seeing neighbors and engage in a conversation, especially if you called him by his nickname 'Uncle Jimmy'.

"Uncle Jimmy was the best uncle. He is so well-loved by the family," Kiara Christian, the victim's niece, said.

Retired from the Science Museum, family members said that Richmonders will remember the 71-year-old for his kindhearted grin, zest for life and love for his family. He and his wife were attached at the hip for 42 years.

"He was on his bicycle. He's well known on his side of town. They've lived there for years. The neighbors know him. They've been there for God knows how long," Kiara said.

In an alley off Hazelhurst Avenue on Richmond's northside on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources said Hubbard was shot multiple times.

It was a bizarre killing of a man who would really just mind his own business.

Law enforcement had no dealings with him and family members said that Hubbard didn't mess with anyone.

His niece, along with other family members, is now asking why their loved one became the victim of violence.

"They don't know who they're dealing with. To them, it may have been an old man but they didn't know that old man has a whole family behind him that loves him and we're gonna ride for him. No matter what, we will show the same love he gave to us while he was on Earth. And to whoever did it, justice will prevail," Kiara said.

Richmond is up more than two dozen homicides from last year, beating out New York City per capita homicide investigations in 2021.

Richmond Police have reported 90 homicides in the city thru Dec. 29, 2021.

Since 2000, Richmond has averaged approximately 60 homicides a year.

Between 2002-2005, more than 80 people a year were killed in crimes classified as homicides in the city. Over the last two years, more than 60 people were killed in crimes classified as homicides, according to Richmond Crime statistics.

In 1994, 160 people were killed in the City of Richmond . In 1997, the city's homicide number was 140.

Below you will find a list of homicides reported in the City of Richmond (2000 - 2021). The raw data used in this table can be found here and here .

2021 90 homicides (as of Dec. 29, 2021) 2020 66 homicides 2019 61 homicides 2018 54 homicides 2017 66 homicides 2016 62 homicides 2015 43 homicides 2014 41 homicides 2013 38 homicides 2012 45 homicides 2011 39 homicides 2010 44 homicides 2009 43 homicides 2008 31 homicides 2007 55 homicides 2006 72 homicides 2005 83 homicides 2004 90 homicides 2003 88 homicides 2002 83 homicides 2001 67 homicides 2000 75 homicides

Henrico

2021 25 homicides (as of Dec. 29, 2021) 2020 15 homicides 2019 7 homicides 2018 12 homicides 2017 25 homicides 2016 16 homicides 2015 12 homicides

Chesterfield

2021 12 homicides (as of Dec. 29, 2021) 2020 16 homicides 2019 13 homicides

Petersburg